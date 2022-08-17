Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Servant Stage Presents the Moving Musical Drama RAGTIME

Ragtime weaves together the stories of three diverse communities in pursuit of the American dream, in a truly unique and powerful portrait of America.

Central Pennsylvania News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 17, 2022  

Servant Stage Presents the Moving Musical Drama RAGTIME

Servant Stage has announced their upcoming production of the Tony-Award winning Broadway musical Ragtime. Based on the novel and film, this powerful production is set in the volatile melting pot of New York City at the turn of the 20th century.

Ragtime weaves together the stories of three diverse communities in pursuit of the American dream, in a truly unique and powerful portrait of America. Performances take place in the Performing Arts Center at Lancaster Mennonite School, September 16-October 2.

"It's an epic production on every level, full of pageantry, large production numbers, a stunning set design and gorgeous period costumes," says Executive Director Johnathan Bauer. "And though this story takes place more than a hundred years ago, it's still so incredibly relevant and compelling. We look for shows that will inspire, educate, challenge, and entertain, and Ragtime checks all the boxes."

Ragtime will feature a large ensemble cast of more than 50 local and regional performers, including Joshua William Green as Coalhouse Walker Jr, Kylie Jo Smith as Sarah, Sarah Zahn as Mother, David Diehl as Father, Andrew Zahn as Tateh, and Tyler Hoover as Younger Brother. Wally Calderon serves as artistic director, with Reji Woods as assistant director and Brandon Cameron as assistant choreographer. Caleb Heckman is the music director of the Tony-Award winning score and will be conducting the 12-piece orchestra.

Ragtime will be playing at Lancaster Mennonite School (2176 Lincoln Highway Easter, Lancaster), Fridays (September 16, 23 & 30) at 7pm, Saturdays (September 17, 24 & October 1) at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays (September 18, 25 & October 2) at 2pm.

All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make great performances accessible to everyone in the community. Reservations are required as shows frequently do "sell out." To reserve your tickets or see the full list of upcoming performances and venues visit www.ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.

The season continues with Servant Stage's original adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol, from November 11-December 18. This faithful rendition of the timeless holiday classic of redemption, charity and the spirit of Christmas will be touring to venues across Lancaster County.

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.





More Hot Stories For You


Join Fairytale Brunch At The Ritz in September Featuring the Ice Queen & MoreJoin Fairytale Brunch At The Ritz in September Featuring the Ice Queen & More
August 16, 2022

Everyone remembers the wonder of fairytales as a young kid: the princes and princesses, the magic of love, and sing-a-long-able songs. And now your child can enjoy this over a magical meal, too! Join them at the Ritz for our Fairytale Brunch on date to see the Ice Queen, Snow Princess, & Pocahontas on Saturday, 10 September 2022 at 10AM.
Reading Theater Project and JCWK Dance Lab Return To IN NATURE'S STUDIOReading Theater Project and JCWK Dance Lab Return To IN NATURE'S STUDIO
August 15, 2022

The Reading Theater Project and JCWK Dance Lab have announced In Nature’s Studio: THE OCCULT, an outdoor performance event at the Reading Public Museum Arboretum, 500 Museum Road, Reading, Pennsylvania.
Fulton Theatre Presents FOR COLORED BOYZ Next MonthFulton Theatre Presents FOR COLORED BOYZ Next Month
August 12, 2022

The Fulton Theatre has announced casting for the World/Regional Premiere of FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown/ when freedom ain't enuff, a new choreopoem by author and playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson.
JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre This Weekend and NextJAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre This Weekend and Next
August 11, 2022

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization in historic downtown Gettysburg, PA, now in their 14th Season, will present James And The Giant Peach Jr. the youth musical based on one of Roald Dahl's most poignantly quirky stories that comes to life “right before your eyes”.
The Fulton Theatre Announces Pays for Second Annual FULTON FESTIVAL OF NEW WORKSThe Fulton Theatre Announces Pays for Second Annual FULTON FESTIVAL OF NEW WORKS
August 10, 2022

The Fulton Theatre announces the plays selected for their Second Annual Fulton Festival of New Works: A Celebration of New Voices and Stories of Diversity. Readings of four shows will be performed on the Fulton Theatre Mainstage August 19& 20, 2022.