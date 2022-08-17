Servant Stage Presents the Moving Musical Drama RAGTIME

Servant Stage has announced their upcoming production of the Tony-Award winning Broadway musical Ragtime. Based on the novel and film, this powerful production is set in the volatile melting pot of New York City at the turn of the 20th century.

Ragtime weaves together the stories of three diverse communities in pursuit of the American dream, in a truly unique and powerful portrait of America. Performances take place in the Performing Arts Center at Lancaster Mennonite School, September 16-October 2.

"It's an epic production on every level, full of pageantry, large production numbers, a stunning set design and gorgeous period costumes," says Executive Director Johnathan Bauer. "And though this story takes place more than a hundred years ago, it's still so incredibly relevant and compelling. We look for shows that will inspire, educate, challenge, and entertain, and Ragtime checks all the boxes."

Ragtime will feature a large ensemble cast of more than 50 local and regional performers, including Joshua William Green as Coalhouse Walker Jr, Kylie Jo Smith as Sarah, Sarah Zahn as Mother, David Diehl as Father, Andrew Zahn as Tateh, and Tyler Hoover as Younger Brother. Wally Calderon serves as artistic director, with Reji Woods as assistant director and Brandon Cameron as assistant choreographer. Caleb Heckman is the music director of the Tony-Award winning score and will be conducting the 12-piece orchestra.

Ragtime will be playing at Lancaster Mennonite School (2176 Lincoln Highway Easter, Lancaster), Fridays (September 16, 23 & 30) at 7pm, Saturdays (September 17, 24 & October 1) at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays (September 18, 25 & October 2) at 2pm.

All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make great performances accessible to everyone in the community. Reservations are required as shows frequently do "sell out." To reserve your tickets or see the full list of upcoming performances and venues visit www.ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.

The season continues with Servant Stage's original adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol, from November 11-December 18. This faithful rendition of the timeless holiday classic of redemption, charity and the spirit of Christmas will be touring to venues across Lancaster County.

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.