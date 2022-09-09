Servant Stage Opens RAGTIME Next Week

Servant Stage has announced the cast and crew for the Broadway musical Ragtime, the biggest production in their 10th anniversary season. Ragtime opens September 16 and runs until October 2, with performances taking place in the High Fine Arts Center at Lancaster Mennonite School, 2176 East Lincoln Highway, Lancaster.

Set in the volatile melting pot of New York City, this epic Broadway musical captures the American experience at the turn of the 20th century. Ragtime weaves together the stories of three diverse communities in pursuit of the American dream, in a truly unique and powerful portrait of America.

The 2022 Servant Stage cast of Ragtime includes: Joshua William Green (Coalhouse Walker Jr.), Kylie Jo Smith (Sarah), Sarah Zahn (Mother), David Diehl (Father) Andrew Zahn (Tateh), Tyler Hoover (Mother's Little Brother), Terron Quailes (Booker T. Washington), Renee Markel (Emma Goldman), Emily Wick (Evelyn Nesbit), Nolen Petrosky (Harry Houdini), Richard Lamborn (Grandfather), Wally Calderon (Henry Ford), Jim Moyer (J.P. Morgan), Briana VanVleet (Sarah's Friend), Nicholas Desiato (Willie Conklin). The role of Little Boy is shared by Julian Ford and Luke Stone and the role of Little Girl is shared by Lauren Watts and Kate Zahn.

Ensemble features: Sophia Amaya, Tirzah Byers, Brandon Cameron, Dion Castro, Adina Diehl, Jonathan Dinkle, Andrew Dixon, Tori Guhl, Joshua Hess, Ashlee Heyward, Colin Horst, Bethany Huff, Aden Jackson, Britt Jarkowsky, Kayleigh Jarkowsky, Rachel Krothe, Bryce Landers, Sarah Landers, Annika Locke, Cameron Mast, Candace Mbugua, Sierra Naomi, Brady Norgaard, Shaun Ressler, Kelli Robinson, Jennifer Ruth, Joy Schaeffer, Riley Shroyer, Brian Silva, Isaiah Smith, Caleb Steindel, Max Stiner, Adam Tornielli, Pamela Urbanavage, Christian Wolf.

Find cast headshots and bios at: https://servantstage.org/shows/2022/ragtime

Creative team: Wally Calderon (Director & Choreographer), Caleb Heckman (Music Director & Conductor), Reji Woods (Assistant Director), Brandon Cameron (Assistant Choreographer), Steven Atherholt (Fight Choreographer), Melissa Edwards (Stage Manager) Sydney Norgaard (Assistant Stage Manager), Glen Brodersen (Set Designer), Tim Moser Lighting Designer), Johnathan Shuey (Audio Designer), Dore' Anne Weaver (Scenic Painter), Rebecca Bauer (Costume Designer), Sarah Kendrick Watson (Assistant Costume Designer), Doris Helie (Costume Assistant), Geoffery Morgan (Hair & Makeup Designer), Anne Nye (Orchestra Coordinator), Jordon Ross Weinhold (Orchestral Reductions).

All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make great performances accessible to everyone in the community. Reservations are required as shows frequently do "sell out." To reserve your tickets or see the full list of upcoming performances and venues visit www.ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.

The season continues with Servant Stage's original adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol, from November 11-December 18. This faithful rendition of the timeless holiday classic of redemption, charity and the spirit of Christmas will be touring to venues across Lancaster County.

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.