SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Comes to PCS Theater

Performances will run Thursday, July 31 through Sunday, August 3, 2025.
PCS Theater invites you to experience Songs for a New World, the groundbreaking first musical by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County). Performances will run Thursday, July 31 through Sunday, August 3, 2025, in the intimate Raymond W. Smith Second Stage at The Players Club of Swarthmore, 614 Fairview Road, Swarthmore, PA 19081.
This deeply moving production reimagines Brown's song cycle as a group therapy session, where four individuals confront their pasts and share their hopes, regrets, and turning points through powerful music. Each song becomes a window into a soul at the brink of change, capturing the moments that challenge, transform, and ultimately liberate us. In this reimagined staging, music becomes both confession and connection—revealing how healing begins when someone is finally heard.
Directed by: JL Hitchens & Ryan Walter
Music Direction by: Jeff Smith
Live Band Featuring: George Livanos, Adina Olson, Jordan Colucci, Tyler Meil
|
|
|
Videos