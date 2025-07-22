SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Comes to PCS Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PCS Theater invites you to experience Songs for a New World, the groundbreaking first musical by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County). Performances will run Thursday, July 31 through Sunday, August 3, 2025, in the intimate Raymond W. Smith Second Stage at The Players Club of Swarthmore, 614 Fairview Road, Swarthmore, PA 19081.

This deeply moving production reimagines Brown's song cycle as a group therapy session, where four individuals confront their pasts and share their hopes, regrets, and turning points through powerful music. Each song becomes a window into a soul at the brink of change, capturing the moments that challenge, transform, and ultimately liberate us. In this reimagined staging, music becomes both confession and connection—revealing how healing begins when someone is finally heard.

CAST:

Courtney Bundens as The Woman Left Behind

Shawn Evan Weaver as The Running Man

Q Lewis as The Facilitator

Victoria Heppard as The Actress

Directed by: JL Hitchens & Ryan Walter

Music Direction by: Jeff Smith

Live Band Featuring: George Livanos, Adina Olson, Jordan Colucci, Tyler Meil

SPONSORED BY THE APPELL CENTER