SEXY LAUNDRY Comes To The Poorman Theatre At The Millbrook Playhouse

The Board of Directors and Artistic Director, David Leidholdt, are pleased to announce the opening of the Poorman Cabaret season with the modern comedy Sexy Laundry by Michele Rimi.

Checking into a trendy spa hotel, Alice and Henry are on a mission; to jump-start their 15-year marriage. Time has taken its toll-so have kids, stress and gravity. Hoping to rekindle their flagging sex life, Alice and Henry stumble through their fantasies, finding that flaming the fires of passion is not as simple as making a hotel reservation. Can they embrace all the wild suggestions from their marriage-saving quick start guide? What develops is a laugh-out-loud romantic comedy as the couple discover themselves and their marriage all over again.

Sexy Laundry is by Michele Riml, a poignant and hilarious look at the ups and downs of love, marriage and the bedroom, has been a smash hit in the US, Canada, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Slovenia, Germany, Mexico, and Iceland, and in Poland it continues to run today.

Sexy Laundry cast includes Millbrook newcomers, Elizabeth Simmons as Alice and Michael Maloney as Henry. The production is Directed by Morgan Sills, the craftsman behind Millbrooks hit productions of Wait Until Dark, Steel Magnolias, and Dial M for Murder. Set and Lighting Design by Caleb Stroman, Costume Design by Michelle Stovall, Sound Design by Mary White, and Props Design by David Singleton. The Production is Stage Managed by Andrew Tse, Stage Management Intern is Molly Foy.

The production runs June 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22 at 7:30 and June 16,19 and 23 at 2pm. Tickets are $26 for adults, $17.50 for students. NEW THIS SEASON: Senior (65+) & Military/Veteran tickets, $22 for all performances. Limit of 2 tickets per order. ID required to pick up tickets. Continuing this summer are discounted ticket prices on Wednesday evening and Sunday matinees, all tickets are 10% off. Group rates are available. You can purchase tickets by calling 570-748-8083, online at www.millbrookplayhouse.net, or by coming to the box office any day of the week. Box Office hours: Mon. and Tues. 9am-5pm and Wed. through Sun. 9am-9pm.

ALSO, take advantage of our optional Sunday Brunch, only for the Sunday Matinee performances! For only an additional $16 per person, enjoy a lovely buffet brunch from Haywood's On The Green that includes drink specials on Bloody Mary's and Mimosas from the Stage Right Bar! (for those 21 and over). Brunch is served at 1:00pm in the Courtyard at the Playhouse.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You