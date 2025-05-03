Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at The Musical Box

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Musical Box presents Your’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown from May 1st to May 3rd under the direction of Shana McCoy. The 1967 musical by Clark Gesner was based off the Peanuts comic strip created by Charles Shultz. The famous comic strip first ran in newspapers in October of 1950 and is still popular today. The musical was later revised in 1999 by Andrew Lippa. Michael Mayer is credited with additional dialogue in the show. Later the show was turned into a television cartoon in 1985, and I remember watching this as a child.

It’s such a joy to see familiar Peanuts characters some to life. The show centers on, Charlie Brown (Caleb Stiffler), who is lovable as always. Linus (Ally Ferrer) is Charlie's Best Friend, and he has his important security blanket at all times. Lucy (Kristen Demers) is loud and opinionated leader of the group. Sally Brown (Ruby Maghoney) is the opposite of her brother in every way. Snoopy (Skye Williams) is imaginative and loved by all. Schroeder (Mariah Banke) plays the piano and loves Beethoven. Marcie and Woodstock (Mirada Snyder) round out the list of characters.

I recommend seeing the show for lighthearted nostalgia. It's a delightful show with music, singing, and dancing. Click the link below for more information and to get tickets to their last show.

