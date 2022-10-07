Review: XANADU JR. at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Xanadu first began its life as the 1980s movie starring Olivia Newton-John, Michael Beck, and Gene Kelly. In 2007, the stage adaptation of Xanadu (music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar and book by Douglas Carter Beane) hit Broadway and was nominated for several awards. Xanadu is a fun, zany story about Sonny, an artist; the Greek Muses who complicate his life; and Xanadu, a theatre Sonny wants to turn into a roller disco. Throw on your leg warmers and lace up your roller skates and join Gettysburg Community Theatre for Xanadu Jr. through October 16th.

It is always a joy to see a group of young actors pour their hearts into a show. Director Chad-Alan Carr, with music director Carrie Conklin and choreographer Kaitlyn Ball, have worked with the cast of Xanadu Jr. to create a delightful production that puts the focus on the actors and their talents. The use of projections in lieu of set pieces helps to keep the show moving quickly from scene to scene, which works well for this fast-paced, high-energy performance.

The ensemble includes Ava Hooper (Young Woman & Siren), Hadley Petruzzelli (Siren), Thea Mathers (Siren), Emma Luque Valmisa (Siren), Eleanor, Helena, and Stella Patrono (Andrews Sisters), Avery Walker (Tubes), Caden Miller (Tubes & Zeus), Dexter Walker (Tubes & Satyr), Greyson Grimmer (Tubes & Hermes), Ilana Miller (Hera), Giada Langville (Thetis), and Lanelle Porter (Medusa). The enthusiasm these actors bring to the stage is infectious-the audience cannot help but laugh and applaud whenever the entire cast is on stage. "All Over the World", which features the entire cast is definitely a crowd-pleaser.

The Muses have wonderful stage presence. They each make their characters unique while often functioning as a group. Their blocking and movements are well-designed and well-executed, giving the Muses an ethereal air. The Muses include Deanna Gibbs (Urania & Aphrodite), Kai Dittrich (Thalia), Greyson Wallace (Terpsichore & Cyclops), Rebecca Williams (Polyhymnia), Tessa Trax (Euterpe), Maria Kirk (Erato), Audrey Trax (Melpomene), Savannah Schneider (Calliope), and Emma Kirk (Kira/Clio).

Of course, no story of Greek gods, goddesses, and Muses is complete without some mortals for them to mess with. Sonny, the artist, is played by Max Carlson. Danny, the owner of the Xanadu property, is portrayed by Hunter Minck. They are a wonderful contrast to one another, with Sonny as the stereotypical Venice Beach artist and Danny as the successful businessman.

While the entire production is a joy to watch, there are some stand-out performances that deserve special recognition. Emma Kirk is a lovely Kira/Clio. Her stage presence is a perfect fit for the role of the leader of the Muses. Her sweet voice and facial expressions highlight Kira/Clio's conflicting emotions as she finds her duties as a Muse in conflict with her feelings for Sonny. Hunter Minck, who takes on the role of Danny, has a stellar voice, reminiscent of the classic crooners. He really shines in his performance of "Whenever You're Away From Me". The conniving duo of Melpomene and Calliope, who scheme together to unseat Clio from her leadership role, are portrayed by Savannah Schneider and Audrey Trax. Their acting is superb, grabbing the audience's attention and drawing them into the scene. They have powerhouse voices that make "Evil Woman" and "Strange Magic" two of the best songs of the production.

Journey back to the 1980s with the Muses and come out to see Xanadu Jr. at Gettysburg Community Theatre for an evening of pure joy and fun!