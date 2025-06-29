Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You canâ€™t go wrong with dinner and a show, and Lancasterâ€™s Dutch Apple Dinner Theatreâ€”now celebrating its 39th seasonâ€”delivers a lively, family-friendly take on The Wizard of Oz, the beloved classic that continues to enchant audiences of all ages. While itâ€™s nearly impossible to separate this story from the iconic 1939 MGM film, this stage adaptation invites audiences to set aside comparisons and enjoy a nostalgic journey filled with heart, humor, and imagination.

L. Frank Baumâ€™s 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, has inspired countless adaptations over the past century. At its core, the tale of Dorothyâ€™s fantastical journey through Oz remains a story of friendship, courage, and self-discovery. Dutch Appleâ€™s production leans into this spirit with a cheerful energy, a few fresh visual twists, and a cast that shines brightest when leaning into character-driven moments.

At the heart of the production is Cassie Meck as Dorothy, who brings a clear, expressive voice and strong chemistry with her three magical companions. Max Ashfordâ€™s Scarecrow is a true standout, offering a nimble, physically comedic performance that lights up the stage. Jacob Clantonâ€™s Tinman taps his way into the audienceâ€™s hearts with one of the eveningâ€™s most crowd-pleasing dance numbers, backed by gorgeous harmonies from the apple trees. Victor Legarretaâ€™s Cowardly Lion walks the fine line between humor and heart, leaving a memorable mark.

Ruthie Sangster brings warmth and sparkle to Glinda, while Remi Veronica delivers a deliciously wicked performance as the Wicked Witch of the West. Craig Smith is both quirky and dependable in his dual roles as Professor Marvel and the Wizard, and Zachary Ryanâ€™s Mayor adds delightful comic timing in Munchkinland.Â

Still, the production isnâ€™t without its stumbles. Some choreography feels overly simplistic, and design choicesâ€”like umbrella apple trees and crows with orange beaksâ€”seem more puzzling than playful. The use of digital screens, often a divisive element in live theater, is a mixed success. The tornado sequence is impressively executed and praised even by screen-skeptic co-reviewer Julia Davis, but other effects, such as the floating Ruby Slippers and a clunky digital Wizard projection, miss the mark and pull the audience out of the moment.

Perhaps the most telling moment of the night came in post-show debate over who delivered the most memorable performance: was it Ashfordâ€™s rubber-limbed Scarecrow, Legarretaâ€™s roaringly funny Lion, Smithâ€™s giggling Gatekeeper, Meckâ€™s endearing connections, or Veronicaâ€™s powerfully menacing Witch? That there are so many worthy contenders speaks volumes.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatreâ€™s The Wizard of Oz may not reinvent the magic, but it offers a warm, welcoming evening of theater full of charm, nostalgia, and manyÂ pleasant surprises. Whether you come for the classic songs, the spirited performances, or the novelty souvenir glass, thereâ€™s no place like Dutch Apple for a fun night out. For tickets and information, visit dutchapple.com.

