Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Gettysburg Community Theatre

It’s time to do the “Time Warp” again! That’s right, folks, The Rocky Horror Show takes the stage at Gettysburg Community Theatre through October 18th. This production of Richard O’Brein’s 1973 cult classic is directed by Chad-Alan Carr with assistants Alexa Connelly and Kyle Meisner, stage manager Drew Derreth, and music director Carrie Conklin. With its nod to science fiction and B horror movies, The Rocky Horror Show is the perfect way to celebrate spooky season, so get your tickets and get ready for an evening of high-energy entertainment.

The set, props, and costumes are just what those who love The Rocky Horror Show would imagine. The lighting design by Jonathan Carbaugh heightens the fantastical mood of the production. The balance of sound between the vocalists and the band is perfect, making sure the audience can enjoy every single song and piece of dialogue in the performance. The band features Carrie Conklin (piano/conductor), Cole Boudreau (drums), Chris Barnabel (bass), Matt Grimmer (guitar), and Dave Bowman (bass and guitar). The band’s energy overflows, sweeping the audience up into the moment with each song.

The cast stars many familiar faces for those who are regulars at Gettysburg Community Theatre. It is immediately clear that these performers thrive on their interactions with one another and on the reactions from the audience, making this performance feel like a collaboration. Randi and Eric Walker reprise their roles as Janet Weiss and Brad Majors, the awkward, naïve, and sheltered couple who find themselves stranded near Dr. Frank N. Furter’s castle. Their harmonies are lovely, and they really lean into the comedy of their roles this year, making their characters even more interesting and fun to watch. Marc Faubel’s performance of “Hot Patootie” is definitely a crowd-pleaser. Ryan Chalfant’s Rocky is delightful, especially his bewildered expression upon coming to life for the first time and his attempts to get away from Frank. Chad-Alan Carr has just the right stage presence to pull off the over-the-top Frank.

Andrew Metcalf and April Diaz are a dynamic duo as Riff-Raff and Magenta, with fantastic attitude and powerful voices that provoke spontaneous cheers from the crowd. Phantoms Kyle Meisner, Sara Myers, and Mo Okotie Uro elevate the production with their energy and flawless dancing. Sara Myers and April Diaz give one of this reviewer’s favorite vocal performances of the evening at the top of the show as the Usherettes. Alexa Connelly brings new depth to Columbia this year, mixing more sadness and angst over Eddie and Frank into the ditziness. Sam Eisenhuth is the perfect Narrator/Dr. Everett Scott. His ability to respond to audience call-outs is unparalleled.

This year’s production of The Rocky Horror Show runs three weekends. It usually sells out, so be sure to get your tickets for your chance to do the “Time Warp” with this talented cast!

Photo Credits: Marc Faubel

