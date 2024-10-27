Review: THE PIANO LESSON at Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lancaster Shakespeare Theater decided to go totally “Bard-less” for the first time in their current production of The Piano Lesson by August Wilson. This Pulitzer Prize winning drama turns out to be a great way for the company to expand their reach and reputation in Central Pennsylvania.

The Piano Lesson is an appropriate, yet unorthodox selection for the Halloween season. The story deals with both the literal and figurative ghosts of the past and their impact on the present. While there are some supernatural elements, they never overwhelm the solid dramatic aspects of the story.

Set in Pittsburgh in the 1930’s, Marie Burton and Andrew “Sarge” Dixon star as siblings, Berniece and Boy Willie Charles. The driving force of the story is the ongoing battle regarding what this African-American family should do with their heirloom piano. Whereas, Boy Willie wants to sell the piano to buy farmland, Berniece wants to preserve it and all that it represents for she and her ancestors.

Burton and Dixon have great rapport with each other, and often bicker in a way that only loving family members do. The character of Boy Willie reminds me a good deal of the raw ambition and desperation of another iconic character of Black Drama, Walter Lee Younger. Therefore, I wasn’t surprised to learn from the program that Mr. Dixon lists Raisin in the Sun among his credits.

Other stand-out performances include Malcolm Coleman as the simple Lymon, Emeron Sampaio as the comical Wining Boy, and Kevin Ressler as the reverent Avery. Reji Woods took a while to warm up as Uncle Doaker, but eventually turns in the most powerful and engaging monologue of the show as he explains the true origin and significance of the family piano.

Staging by director, Paul Hood was effective considering the limitation of the small performance space. Most of the cast did not use microphones. While their projection was fine, the audience sometimes got an echo effect due to the acoustics of this church-turned-theater. This happened most often when actors were speaking on the platform far upstage.

The Piano Lesson is a thoughtful and important piece of theater that tackles characters, themes, and events beyond what is often explored in a traditional Shakespeare production. I am grateful that the company has decided to celebrate more non-traditional stories for a more diverse audience. Performances run now through November 1st. Let’s do this again soon!

Comments