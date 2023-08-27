Review: THE ALCHEMIST at OrangeMite Studios

This month the Alchemist is performed by OrangeMite Studio under the direction of Ángel Nuñez

Aug. 27, 2023

This month the Alchemist is performed by OrangeMite Studio under the direction of Ángel Nuñez.  This English comedy was written by Ben Jonson and was first performed by The King’s Men in 1610.  The theme for the play centers around lust and greed.  It highlights the human tendency to buy into the next “get rich quick” scheme.  I found it interesting that the need for instant gratification isn’t unique to the 21st century.

The Alchemist centers around 3 con artist: Face, Subtle, and Dol.  Ryan Szwaja (Face) easily moved between the different characters he played to con his neighbors.  Meg Garbrick (Suble) was hilarious as the "mad scientist” character who concocts magical potions or items to bring good fortune to the team’s mark.  Paige Hoke (Dol) is the beautiful woman who helps woo their targets.  This trio has excellent chemistry together playing up the physical comedy of the performance.

The gullible neighbors were played by Billy Wolfgang (Sir Mammon), Bishop Hunt (Surly), Irene Winters (Kestril), Nash Menard (Dapper), Sofia DiMercurio (Abel Grocer), Huy Nguyen (Lovewit), Angel Pritts (Dame Pliant), and Rio Fuentes (Nosy Neighbor).

The ensemble cast of The Alchemist works well together to present this face-paced comedy for York, PA.  Located in the Dance Hall of Brookside Park, the OrangeMite found the perfect setting for this old English play.  I recommend seeing the Alchemist September 1st or 2nd.  Click the link below for tickets.




