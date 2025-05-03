Review: SISTER ACT at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sister Act first wowed audiences on the screen in 1992, starring Whoopi Goldberg as the charismatic singer Deloris Van Cartier. In 2009, the stage production, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, first opened on the West End at the London Palladium. With a message of sisterhood, belonging, and acceptance, and a toe-tapping score, Sister Act is a favorite of community theatres around the world. Now through May 11th, audiences can catch this high-energy show presented by Keystone Theatrics.

This production of Sister Act is directed by Dena McKell with vocal director Kristen Gaus and music director Caleb Stelle. The costumes, set, choreography, and lighting are well-crafted, taking the audience on a journey through the streets of Philadelphia, from the bars and clubs to the police station to a local convent.

Unfortunately, the sound balance, particularly on the upbeat songs, was not great the night this reviewer saw the show, so it was difficult at times to hear and understand the words of the singers over the accompaniment. Additionally, there were times when some of the lyrics were not enunciated well, compounding the issue. Luckily, most of the audience seemed familiar enough with the show that this did not diminish their enjoyment of the production. Hopefully the Production Team will be able to address these sound problems for future performances.

The pit orchestra features conductor Caleb Stelle with Mark Alexander Gray on drums, Bill Nork on guitar, Kristen Gaus and Ryan Dean Schoening on keyboard, Sara Benson on percussion, Andy Herring and Doug Riley on reeds, Faris Bashara on trombone, and Bill Perbetsky and Sylvia Perbetsky on trumpet. The orchestra’s energy matched that of the cast, contributing to the feeling of electricity throughout the auditorium.

The cast includes ensemble members Carter Anstine, Ellen Kemprowski, Stephanie Newbury, Kathryn Ruoro, Sydney Skopp, Alyssa Wenger, and Ella McKell who each take on multiple roles without missing a beat. Ruoro and McKell had great attitude and presence in the opening scene as back-up singers Michelle and Tina.

Reagan Newbury, Jessica Jacobs, Leah Samuel, Kelsey Sheffe, and Cheyleigh Rhae Hykes take on the roles of the named nuns, Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours, Sister Mary Theresa, Sister Mary Lazarus, Sister Mary Patrick, and Sister Mary Robert, respectively. While all of the nuns are fantastic actors who bring the theme of sisterhood to the fore in a beautiful way, Sheffe’s performance as the over-the-top, optimistic, friendly Sister Mary Patrick and Hykes’s performance as the young, sweet, searching novice Sister Mary Robert steal the spotlight in their scenes. Sheffe is exactly what fans of the movie would hope for in the role of Sister Mary Patrick, with a smile that lights up the room and a booming voice that cannot be ignored. Hykes clearly understands her role as Sister Mary Robert, inviting audiences into her inner thoughts and turmoil through her facial expressions and body language. Her performance of “The Life I Never Led” is one of the highlights of the evening.

Ron Ross and Jess Logan are hilarious as Monsignor O’Hara and Mother Superior. They play off one another well and have fantastic comedic timing. Logan’s interactions with Sabrina Williams’s Deloris Van Cartier are fun to watch, and the scene in act two when she puts herself between Deloris and a gun is so heartfelt that it gives the audience chills.

Manny Wilson is completely endearing as “Sweaty” Eddie Souther. While some of the vocals were a little low for Wilson, his falsetto is gorgeous, and his dance moves, diction, and the strength of his upper range more than make up for it. Wilson’s Eddie is a direct contrast to Bryan Brown’s Curtis Jackson. While Brown’s performance was a little stiff for the confident, nothing-can-touch-me Jackson, his low speaking voice adds a delightful air of menace to the character.

Joshua Schriver, Joe Kemprowski, and Mimi Dietsche are perfectly cast as Jackson’s crew, TJ, Joey, and Pablo, respectively. Their performances are pure comedic gold. They embody their characters completely, elevating every single scene they are in. Schriver, Kemprowski, and Dietsche definitely give this reviewer’s favorite performances of the entire production. It is worth coming to see this production of Sister Act just to experience their performance of “Lady in the Long Black Dress” and to see their antics during the chase scene in act two.

Sabrina Williams takes on the iconic role of Deloris Van Cartier. While there appeared to be some issues with her mic at the beginning of the performance, impacting the sound in “Take Me to Heaven” and “Fabulous, Baby!”, her swagger, attitude, and charisma kept the audience fully engaged and made her character’s personality evident right from the start. Her facial expressions are priceless, particularly in her scenes with Mother Superior, and her interactions with Mother Superior and Sister Mary Robert (especially in scene two) are beautiful. Her vocal performance in “Raise Your Voice” is wonderfully energizing, but her voice and skill at emotional acting really shine in “Sister Act”, bringing tears to the eyes.

For an enjoyable evening that truly places an emphasis on friendship, love, and acceptance of self and others, get your tickets to see this production of Sister Act. Visit keystonetheatrics.com for tickets for this final show of the 2024-2025 season before it’s too late!

