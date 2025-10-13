Review: SHEAR MADNESS at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shear Madness is a madcap murder mystery filled with red herrings and wacky suspects. This interactive play by Paul Portner first premiered in Boston in 1980. Shear Madness takes place in a salon where Toby Whitcomb and Barbara DeMarco give their customers cuts, styles, and shaves with a liberal dose of gossip, but could one of them also be a killer? Eddie Lawrence—antiques dealer there for a trim or something more sinister? Mrs. Shubert is a wealthy socialite, but what secrets lurk behind her expensive accessories? Mikey Thomas and Nick O’Brien appear to be clients, but the audience soon discovers that they are undercover cops. Audiences get to assist the detectives as they recreate the action, ask the suspects questions, and decide who the prime suspect is. Shear Madness explodes onto the stage presented by Keystone Theatrics at the Playhouse at Allenberry through October 26th.

The set (constructed by Jason Nedrow and painted by Staley Ash and Kristin Bowers), props (by Kelley Heinlen), and cosmetology consultation (by Sherry Boyles) transform the stage into a bright and inviting salon, complete with running water. The audio and lighting design (by Joshua Rhodes and Tristan Stasiulis, respectively), set the tone for each piece of the action. Director Ryan Boyles, with stage manager Rowan Young and assistant stage manager Mark Myers, put together a fast-paced, well-staged, and thoroughly engaging production with a brilliant cast.

Director Ryan Boyles takes on the role of Nick O’Brien, one of the clients who turns out to be an undercover detective. Boyles has fantastic stage presence, comedic timing, and improvisational skills, which keep the show moving as his character sifts through the questions and corrections and accusations from the audience. Glenn Muir portrays his fellow cop, Mikey Thomas. Muir is particularly hilarious during the pre-show antics between Mikey, Tony, and Barbara, so it definitely is worth coming early to catch those hysterical moments. Amy Rosenberry is delightful as the self-absorbed, snobby, glamorous Mrs. Shubert. Even when she’s on stage alone, she commands the space, keeping the audience riveted. Josh Brown’s Eddie Lawrence is sly, suspicious, and cocky. Brown’s interactions with the audience are snappy and engaging. Victoria Narvaez lights up the stage as Barbara DeMarco. Her Barbara is vivacious and quick-witted, and her interactions with the other characters, especially Travis Houtz’s Tony Whitcomb and Josh Brown’s Eddie Lawrence, are utterly entertaining. Houtz’s line delivery is spot-on, as is the way he embodies the lively and dramatic Tony. This ensemble cast is top-notch. They bring charisma, comedy, and impeccable improv skills to the stage.

Every performance of Shear Madness is a new experience for the actors and the audience, and every performance is sure to be completely dynamic and hilarious. Don’t let the audience participation aspect scare you away—it’s completely voluntary and low-pressure! Join the cast and production team of Shear Madness for an evening of fun as you help them figure out whodunit! Visit https://keystonetheatrics.com/shearmadness/ to get your tickets for as many performances as you have time for—they’ll all be different and well worth the time!

