Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SHE KILLS MONSTERS at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone

Review: SHE KILLS MONSTERS at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone

Audiences have four more chances to catch this heartwarming and funny show

Register for Central Pennsylvania News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 30, 2022  

The 2011 play She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen tells the story of Agnes Evans. Agnes is described as an exceedingly average woman living a normal life until her entire family is killed in a car accident. In the process of dealing with her loss, Agnes comes across a Dungeons and Dragons module that was written by her sister Tilly. As she delves into the game as a way to get to know her sister and reconcile the emotions surrounding her death, Agnes learns a great deal about both her sister and herself. This show explores ways in which people seek to discover who they are while navigating a world that often does not allow people to be fully themselves. She Kills Monsters also illuminates the ways in which our stories intersect with one another. Audiences can join in this humorous and dramatic story for four more performances at TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) in York, PA.

Under the direction of Quinton Laughman, the cast and crew put together a production that is funny and heartwarming, evoking laughter and tears from the audience. Narrator Laney Poulin (who also plays Farrah the Faerie and Evil Tina) introduces us to the major players. Poulin starts the show off just right with great energy and good enunciation (tricky in the performance space, which has odd acoustics). As the play progresses, we meet a cast of characters who exist in Agnes and Tilly's real world as well as in the D & D game world.

Lucia Marteny, as Evil Gabbi, joins Poulin (as Evil Tina) in their tormenting of Tilly and Agnes in the game and the real world. Marteny and Poulin have perfected their delightfully evil smiles and laughs as well as their synchronous movements. Samuel Roberts pops in and out of both the game world and the real world as Steve, a hapless teen who dies over and over again in the game. One of the funniest real world scenes in the show features Roberts (Steve) with Kayla Bailey (Vera) and Manny Tellado (Miles) in which Steve comes in looking for advice on quitting marching band. Kayla Bailey and Manny Tellado mostly exist in the real world as Agnes's friend and school counselor Vera and Agnes's boyfriend Miles. It was unfortunately sometimes difficult to hear all of Bailey's lines, but her interactions with Agnes, Miles, and the students are humorous and demonstrate good comedic timing. Tellado portrays Miles with an endearing earnestness. His scenes with Bailey's Vera and Kimahri Garcia as Chuck Biggs are hilarious, and his fight scene with Agnes (played by Sydney Kessler-Appell) is so exciting that it elicits a spontaneous round of applause.

Zo Szilagyi, Kayla Gorman, and Matt Bahn take on the roles of Lilith/Lilly, Kaliope/Kelly, and Orcus/Ronnie, who make up Tilly's D & D party. Szilagyi, Gorman, and Bahn connect well together on stage, drawing the audience into the action. Szilagyi's attitude is perfect for the role of Demon Queen Lilith, while Gorman's gracefulness suits the Dark Elf Kaliope. Bahn provides wonderful comedic relief as the TV-obsessed demon overlord Orcus, using his facial expressions and animated voice to heighten the humor of each scene.

Kimahri Garcia portrays Chuck Biggs, one of Tilly's real life friends who helps Agnes through the D & D module as the Dungeon Master. Garcia is one of the most dynamic actors on the stage, handling the comedy of the character as well as the emotional parts of the play with great finesse. This reviewer looks forward to seeing Garcia in future productions. One of the most magical parts of this production is the interaction between Garcia's Chuck and Sydney Kessler-Appell as Agnes. Kessler-Appell is extremely convincing in her roles as Agnes Evans. It is exciting to watch the way in which Kessler-Appell handles Agnes's emotional transformation throughout the course of the show. Skylar Newman rounds out the cast as Tilly Evans, Agnes's dead sister and creator of New Landia and the D & D module. Newman's stage presence is phenomenal, and she does a great job at portraying the confidence of Tilly in the game and the complicated emotions that Tilly experienced in real life that led to the creation of her module.

While the space was at times difficult due to the acoustics and orientation of the stage and audience, the cast and production team at TAFE put together an engaging performance of She Kills Monsters. The fight choreography is fantastic, as are the costumes, transporting the audience into the story. Audiences have four more chances to catch this heartwarming and funny show. For more information and to order tickets, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188697®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftafepa.org%2Ftickets%2Fshekillmonsters?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





Related Articles View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew throughout... (read more about this author)


Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Oyster Mill Playhouse
July 23, 2022

This show, directed by Eric Mansilla with music director Lindy Mack, is an engaging and brilliantly staged production with a talented group of actors who bring their whole hearts to the performance. Remember, don’t feed the plants, but do buy your tickets for Little Shop of Horrors before it’s too late!
Interview: Grace Atherholt And Amy Fenicle of THE LITTLE MERMAID at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
July 21, 2022

The Little Mermaid is the perfect summer show, and audiences can enjoy this delightful show at The Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre through August 6th. Grace Atherholt and Amy Fenicle, who portray Ariel and Flounder, took a few moments from their busy show schedule to share their insights into the production.
Review: AVENUE Q at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts
July 16, 2022

Avenue Q dives into some serious themes in a comedic manner. This production at DreamWrights is engaging and entertaining, inviting the audience to become part of life on Avenue Q. Visit Princeton and his friends by getting your tickets today.
Review: MURDER ON WEST MOON STREET at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
July 2, 2022

Murder on West Moon Street is a fast-paced and witty script that explores, in a playful way, questions of free will and fate. Director Meredith Hensel and her team at Little Theater of Mechanicsburg deliver a delightful night of intrigue, murder, and comedy with Murder on West Moon Street.
Review: SPRING AWAKENING at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts
June 25, 2022

Spring Awakening is a challenging and important show that does not shy away from the difficult experiences in life. The cast and crew at DreamWrights have put together a truly wonderful production of this show.