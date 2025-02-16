Review: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Open Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell’s rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch opened Off-Broadway in 1998. As Dramaturg Frederick D. Miller writes, “in many ways, Hedwig was ahead of its time when it first premiered in 1998.” Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a hard-hitting, emotional story that explores the deepest questions of human life—questions of freedom, love, and identity. It is a story that deserves thoughtful attention. Join the cast and crew at Open Stage as they bring this incredibly challenging story to life through March 1st.

Director Chris Gibson, with music director Brad Barkdoll, production stage manager Stacy Reck, assistant stage manager Chris Krahulec, lighting designer Tristan Stasiulus, Costume Designer Hanniel Sindelar, projection designer Brianna Dow, “Origin of Love” artist Marla Goodman, scenic change artist and production manager Janos Boon, and audio technicians Kevin Cole and Wayne Landon, create a high-energy, captivating production. All of the technical and artistic components combine to heighten the impact of the story and keep the focus on the actors.

The band, featuring Brad Barkdoll on guitar, Jeremy Blouch on bass, Dani Fiore on drums, and Daphne Rinkus on keyboard, are an integral part of the show, matching the actors in energy and intensity. TJ Creedon and Rachel Landon take the stage as Hedwig and Yitzhak, respectively. Creedon and Landon have fantastic chemistry, and their harmonies are flawless. While Yitzhak has very few lines, Landon uses her presence, expressions, and body language to speak volumes. Creedon’s performance is powerful, raw, intimate, and electrifying. His vocal performance is breathtaking, his interactions with the audience are engaging, and the emotional range of his acting elicits visceral reactions from the audience.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch asks us to confront our own assumptions about gender, sexuality, relationships, and identity. It takes us on a journey of discovery that is both uncomfortable and necessary. Visit openstagehbg.com for more information about this incredible production.

