Review: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Open Stage

The character of Dracula was popularized by the 1897 Gothic novel by Bram Stoker. Since then, the vampire Dracula has captured the imaginations of generations. Countless stories, movies, and plays have explored this character from a variety of angles. Those who enjoy vampire lore probably have a favorite interpretation. Open Stage introduces audiences to a brand-new, fast-paced, gender-bending, campy version of Dracula by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, directed by Stuart Landon with production stage manager Stacy Reck and assistant stage managers Evelyn Dorman, Chris Krahulec, and McCaffrey Martone, takes the stage through November 1st.

The lighting, sound, and set design create the perfect atmosphere for this production. The costume design is brilliant, enabling the actors to change from one character to another in a split second. Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors relies on precise timing of entrances and lines, and the highly talented cast at Open Stage delivers. The cast features Isaac Austin as Harker/Suitors/Bosun/Gravedigger, Joellen Terranova as Dr. Westfeldt/Renfield/Captain, Jasmine Graham as Lucy/Kitty/Driver, Anthony M.C. Leukus as Mina/Van Helsing, and Brad Barkdoll as Dracula (with Luke Rider and Areanna Hope Kroll as swing performers).

The versatility of these actors is astonishing, as they move from character to character sometimes from one line to the next. Along with their costumes, they alter their voices, gestures, and expressions with each character change, making each character completely distinctive and individual.

Austin is particularly fantastic in his role as Jonathan Harker, a real estate agent and fiancé of Lucy. Austin’s portrayal of Harker’s meek, nervous, awkward, proper, and cowardly personality is wonderful, as is his transformation in Act 2. Austin’s performance as the Suitors is hilarious and shows off his puppetry skills. Terranova is exceptional as Dr. Westfeldt, director of the local asylum who employs patients as household servants, and as Renfield, one of those patients. Terranova’s ability to change her voice, speech pattern, and accents is masterful.

Graham is stunning as the intelligent, independent, adventurous, strong Lucy. She lights up the stage and commands every scene. Leukus gives a sidesplitting performance as Mina, Lucy’s sister, and Dr. Jean Van Helsing, famous female vampire hunter. His line delivery is flawless, and his facial expressions and gestures are just right for a delightfully over-the-top performance of Mina. Barkdoll takes on the title character of Dracula. His Dracula has charisma and swagger, and his interactions with the other characters are well-timed, keeping the flow of the show moving.

The cast and production team at Open Stage deliver a fun, energetic, riotously comedic performance of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. This show is selling out quickly, so get your tickets at https://www.openstagehbg.com/shows/dracula for an evening of laughter.

