Review: COME TOGETHER: A CELEBRATION OF THE BEATLES at Open Stage

The English rock band The Beatles formed in 1960, starring John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. Often lauded as one of the most influential bands of the era, The Beatles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. Open Stage presents “Come Together: A Celebration of the Beatles” directed by TJ Creedon with vocal direction by Brad Barkdoll and band direction by Anthony Pieruccini through September 27th.

The lighting and costumes add to the Beatles vibe. The sound balance between the band and the singers is perfect. The band, featuring Jeremy Blouch (bass), Dani Fiore (drums), Anthony Pieruccini (guitar), Brad Barkdoll (guitar), and Adrienne Connaghan (keyboard), gives a flawless performance. They keep the energy and excitement flowing from song to song, and their instrumental solos are a highlight.

The vocal performers include Adrienne Connaghan, TJ Creedon, Maggie Haynes, Aubrey Kyler, Jess Logan, Drew Patti, and Zachariah Roush. Their vocal performances are spectacular, their energy is infectious, and their showmanship brings the audience to their feet. The songs include a number of well-known favorites, as well as some songs that may not be as familiar for some audience members.

There is sure to be a favorite for everyone who comes to see this performance. Just to name a few: Connaghan’s rendition of the last Beatles song recorded—“Now and Then”—is poignant and beautifully performed, and her vocals on “Blackbird” with Barkdoll on acoustic guitar is simply lovely. Creedon’s “Yesterday” and “I’ve Just Seen a Face” melts the audience’s hearts while his performance of “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” shows off his range and rock and roll chops. Haynes is an electric performer who brings “The End” and “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” to life. Haynes and Kyler close out the first act of the production with one of the best performances this reviewer has heard of “Come Together”. Kyler’s incredible range and fantastic acting skills is highlighted in “Nowhere Man” and “Paperback Writer”. Logan’s smokey vocals are lovely on “We Can Work It Out” and “Strawberry Fields Forever”. Patti’s precision and beautifully clear high tones are shown off wonderfully in “Free as a Bird” and “Something”. Roush has a delightfully mellow sound and gives one of this reviewer’s favorite performances of the night on “Norwegian Wood (This Bird has Flown)”.

This electric production will have you clapping, singing along, and dancing in your seats. Performances are already selling out, so visit openstagehbg.com to get your tickets!

