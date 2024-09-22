Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL at Fulton Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lancaster’s Fulton Theatre starts their 2024-25 season off right with Beautiful: The Carol King Musical. Sara Shepherd stars as the smart, talented singer-songwriter. Shepherd is convincing in both King’s looks and sound. Furthermore, she gives a nuanced performance with equal parts youthful enthusiasm and seasoned confidence.

The show covers the origins of King’s songwriting in the 1950’s through her release of her masterpiece album, Tapestry in 1971. Along the way we learn a lot of neat tidbits about her life. She dated Neil Sedaka in high school. She wrote songs for The Monkees. She planned on being a teacher if that “songwriting stuff” didn’t work out. While the casual Carol King fan might assume that Tapestry is where her career started, the musical shows us that it was actually the crowning achievement of a long, accomplished musical career.

Matthew Amira co-stars as King’s husband and lyricist, Gerry Goffin. Goffin is characterized as neither a sinner nor a saint, and Amira puts in a complex performance to match. He and Shepherd have good chemistry and they make a believable pair in both good times and bad.

Kathryn Boswell and Nick Moulton serve as Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, another songwriting duo and best friends with Carol and Gerry. I had every expectation that, at some point, the group’s friendship would be tested by jealous, infidelity, or good old-fashion backstabbing, It was refreshing to see the clan remain long-term, supportive friends the entire time.

Shout-outs to Charis Leos and Reed Campbell who serve as Carol’s mom and her songwriting boss. Both actors give well-rounded and likeable performances.

Music director, Ben McNaboe leads Beautiful’s eight-piece orchestra through a diverse, yet accurate line-up of hit songs over the 1950’s, 60’s & 70’s. The last few numbers of the show, taken directly from the Tapestry album were especially joyous and vibrant.

Beautiful is just that, a beautiful show. It is a great way to start the new season, and highlights Lancaster’s strong, continuing dedication to the fine arts.

