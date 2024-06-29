Review: ALICE IN WONDERLAND at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone is presenting a unique adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland” from June 28th to June 30th under the direction of Andrea Unger. This adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland” was written by local York resident, Paige Hoke. The original “Alice in Wonderland” story was written in 1865 by Lewis Carroll and is considered an example of literary nonsense that embraces nihilism and existentialism. Andrea Unger utilized ensemble building exercises of theatre companies such as Rash Dash and Frantic Assembly and choreographer Aline David to create this unique show.

Onstage at TAFE, you’ll find all your favorite “Alice in Wonderland” characters. Alice was played by the talented Adelaide Myers, and the always late White Rabbit was played by Deborah Lynn. Cheshire Cat was played by Zachary Thompson who incorporated his impressive musical talent into the role with a clarinet, saxophone, and bassoon. Caterpillar was played by Zo Szilagyi. Kevin Alvarnaz brought the beloved Mad Hatter to life with energy and charisma. March Hare was played by Mark Tauzin, who was equally zany and funny during their tea party with the sleepy and adorable Dormouse played by Leah Miller. Bailey Phinney was loud and mean as the threatening Queen of Hearts.

The ensemble cast includes: Danielle Collison (Spade), Lily Ganong (Lily), Casper Ganong (Club), Marlowe Given (Diamond), Mackenzie Harr (Iris), Beth Spahr (Mock Turtle), Kirsten Taylor (Petunia / Big Sister), Kylie Tauzin (Heart), Michael Thompson (Knave), Michaela Wagner (Daisy), Bryn Walker (Gryphon), Sebastian Williams (King).

This is a family-friendly show of a beloved classic. It is perfect for a young audience. I enjoyed the unique spin on the story and the staging/choreography. To see one of the remaining shows, click the link for tickets and more information.

