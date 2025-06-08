Review: AJAX IN IRAQ at Orpheus Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ajax in Iraq is Ellen McLaughlin’s work that has the past and present collide, telling the stories of Sophocles’ classic tragedy Ajax and modern-day Iraq war. The parallel stories that are being told are of Ajax, an ancient Greek military hero, and A.J., a female American soldier serving in Iraq. Both are models of valor in combat, and both pay a heavy price for their valor with their inner struggles. This play was inspired by material collected from interviews from Iraq war veterans and their families, exploring the soldiers’ struggles to make sense of the stresses of war. Now through June 14th, Orpheus Theatre Company tackles this tragic story under the direction of Katherine Campbell Rossi.

Orpheus Theatre Company has done a fantastic job of handling this heavy and poignant material, that handles moments of emotional trauma, sexual assault and suicide. Katherine Campbell Rossi masterfully directed this piece, with the help of Emily Hertzler as Stage Manager, Addison Rymar building the set, Payton Becker helping design costumes and Tyler Joseph Rossi designing sound and Fight Captain. This team was able to tackle this show with ease, using their entire space, and the lights and sounds added an immersive element.

The cast of Ajax in Iraq includes: Natalie Beckman (Tecmessa/Abrams), Rachel Faust (A.J.), Kim Greenawalt (Gertrude Bell/Sickles), Caitlin G. Hughes (Athena), Jonathan Kedrock (Minister/Therapist/Chorus), Bradley Keller (F/First Man in the Dark/NOG Dream Soldier C), Dana Kinsey (Patient/NOG Dream Soldier B/ Chorus), Chris Krahulec (E/Captain/Chorus), Erika McCandless (C/Rebo/Chorus), Chrissy Nickel (Connie Mangus), Samantha Palmieri (D/NOG Dream Soldier A/Chorus), Tyler Reppert (B/Odysseus/Pisoni), Richie Richardson (A/Charles/Second Man in the Dark/Chorus), Tyler Joseph Rossi (Ajax), Sam Shea (Sergeant/Teucer).

There is not a single weak link in this cast, every performer shines in their role(s). Most of the cast tackles the challenge of playing numerous roles that are all distinct from one another with the help of costumes and character choices. This cast effortlessly commands your attention, keeping you engaged in the story, especially with the scenes that have the parallel stories being acted in tandem. Every member of this cast helps you realize the human element of war, how it affects everyone and that no one comes out of war without at least one wound. This point is solidified by the beautiful yet devastating monologue given by Chrissy Nickel at the end of the show.

Rachel Faust is haunting as A.J. as she struggles through intense and heavy scenes trying to overcome her trauma. Tyler Joseph Rossi embodies the struggling hero as he battles against Athena along with being in a war. When these two actors have their parallel moments, they perform them in perfect sync reminding you that no matter what time period, the struggles remain the same.

Caitlin G. Hughes is ethereal yet menacing whenever she enters the scene as Athena, commanding the attention and reminding everyone she is a Goddess of strategic warfare. Kim Greenawalt as Gertrude Bell and Chris Krahulec as Captain, with devious glee remind us of how war has been a consistent struggle for humans since the dawn of time.

This cast and crew should feel proud of this show. It is one everyone should experience at least once to help understand the tragedy of humans living in war. Visit the link to purchase tickets for this show that runs now through June 14th.

Photo Credit: Natalie Briscoe-Moore

