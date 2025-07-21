Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL 2025 DAY 4 at Various Harrisburg Venues

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The fourth and final day of Harrisburg Fringe Festival 2025 that was another jam packed day full of beautiful art created by talented people. Every single person who created art for this festival should be proud of what they created and performed! This reviewer enjoyed every single performance she was able to attend this year and cannot wait to see what next year has in store!

Fringe Thoughts Day 4 - Show 1

Two Households

Two Households is presented by No Exit Theatre Collective and is performed by Rachel Weekley. This show reimagines Romeo & Juliet with a twist, the text explores gender identity and queerness using the allegory of coming out of the closet. Rachel Weekley is a master at over the top expressions and body movement to convey the lines and add another layer of humor to the text. They keep the audience on their toes with what comes next and makes sure you are laughing the entire show! Not to mention the soundtrack and effects add another layer of storytelling that elevates this one person show. If you missed this amazing show please follow No Exit Theatre Collective on Instagram at @noexittc!

Fringe Thoughts Day 4 - Show 2

The Offbeats

The Offbeats is a completely improvised musical this talented group of artists create completely off the cuff from 2 audience suggestions that are polar opposites. All the artists contribute their personal flair to these ideas in a beautifully ridiculous way that has you wanting to sing and dance along! They make improvising an entire musical look effortlessly and easy! If you missed this fun and exciting show you can follow The Offbeats on Instagram at @the_offbeats_hbg.





Fringe thoughts Day 4 - Show 3

Excuse My French Literally

Excuse My French Literally is a one woman show created and performed by Amandine Pope that is full of laughs and heart. Amandine who is full of French sass tells us her journey from Paris to Pennsylvania. She effortlessly blends humor into her cultural blunders and mishaps over the years. Also she tells her story of the darker moments and shows that she is a strong woman who is still growing and is unapologetically herself and nothing less. Hopefully you got the chance to see this beautiful show! If you did miss her you can follow her on Instagram to see her future projects as @thefrenchpope.









Fringe Thoughts Day 4 - Show 4

Secret Time Travel Meeting

Secret Time Travel Meeting is a stand up show performed by Shawn Wickens and surprise guests, but with a twist! During this show he discusses with the audience his and the audience's different theories or questions of Time Travel and how it could be possible and maybe ethically used. This is a show that makes you think about how you'd use time travel for good or bad. You also have some laughs from Shawn's different stories and jokes that he is able to spin into the time traveling narrative. If you missed this fun and unique show you can follow Shawn on Instagram at @timetravelingstoned for his future shows!





Fringe Thoughts Day 4 - Show 5

Cosmic Trash: OL'Skool Tarot

Cosmic Trash: OL'Skool Tarot is a tarot improv show performed by Ashley Mahdabi, Lisa Hollenbach and Vanessa Codorniu. This trio is hilarious as they intertwine tarot reading with their fantastic improv skills.They give readings to audience members and act out the readings with improv scenes. All three of these women are so talented by having complete characters who are tarot readers then flip to different characters for their improv skits, only to flip back to finish their show with their final ritual. This show is a fun way to blend these two very different ideas! If you missed this trio, do not fear you can still get your reading! Follow them on Instagram for future shows at @cosmictrash_improv.





Fringe Thoughts Day 4 - Show 6

Jury's Out

Jury's Out is an improv show presented by People For Funny. This show is based in a court setting where the audience gives a suggestion that the group turns into a court case. Hilarity ensues as the larger than life and well developed characters battle it out in the courtroom and the audience decides which party wins the case. This group makes this improv seem like a scripted show! They all work so well together and make the scene so seamless. If you missed this fantastical and hilarious group, you can follow them on Instagram at @peopleforfunny for future shows!







Fringe Thoughts Day 4 - Show 7

Poetry Recital: Voices for Peace

This show was the perfect ending for this reviewer’s experience at Harrisburg Fringe 2025. Voices for Peace was performed by Vanessa Codorniu, Ilhan Kucukaydin, Zozan Kuckaydin, Kariem Morrsy and Cassie Zinkan, a diverse group of people who come from diverse backgrounds and ethnicities. This group curated and performed pieces that give a voice to those who need to be amplified from around the globe. Every poem is beautifully written and performed, the emotion written on each face during the performance. Hopefully you caught one of the two performances of these beautiful and reflective poetry recitals. This reviewer can only hope to see this group of artists again soon in Harrisburg!

This year's Harrisburg Fringe was such a wonderful time! This reviewer wants to reiterate that every single artist who performed was wonderful and should be proud of their art! Please check the website hbgfringe.com for more details and updates for Harrisburg Fringe Festival 2026!

