Reading of New Play IS LOVE SO SMALL A PAIN? Comes to Touchstone Theatre

Touchstone Theatre will present a staged reading of Is Love So Small A Pain? – an original work written by Ensemble Member Matt Prideaux and Touchstone alumnus Abbie-Jean Litman. Dive into the memories of Medea, and those closest to her, as we relive the classic tale from their perspectives. Is Love So Small A Pain? is a one-night-only staged reading on October 22 in Touchstone's 77-seat theatre on the SouthSide of Bethlehem.

Suffering abuse at the hands of her husband Jason, Medea feels trapped and helpless, haunted by her trauma. However, when Jason chooses to abandon Medea and their child to marry Princess Cruesa, Medea realizes that the time has come to act. Will Medea be able to escape, find peace, or simply enact bloody revenge?

Originally written and performed as part of Abbie-Jean Litman and Matt Prideaux's studies at Moravian University/Touchstone Theatre's MFA in Performance Creation, the duo have reunited to reimagine the piece in a new context. Working closely with Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, this new version of the show focuses on raising awareness around “invisible abuse”. These include aspects such as social privilege, isolation and exclusion, as well as economic and technological abuse. Additionally, the show provides opportunities for the audience to engage directly with the performers, offering advice and suggestions as well as actively influencing what they see on stage.

“The story and character of Medea is so incredibly rich,” says co-creator Matt Prideaux. “But, she is a victim of not only the male characters within the show, but also the time period in which she was created. We wanted to make a version where she gets to be the hero of her own story, and be able to find a sense of community both with the other characters as well as with the audience themselves.”

Touchstone's season is sponsored by Astound Broadband. UnBound Year-Round Gold Sponsors are Air Products and Donald B. & Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation. Print sponsorship is provided by Working Dog Press and media sponsorship is provided by Lehigh Valley with Love and WDIY. Touchstone is also generously supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, as well as many local businesses, foundations, and individuals.

Is Love So Small A Pain? is a one-night-only staged reading on October 22, 2025. Reading begins at 7pm, doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Will and all proceeds will be donated to Turning Point of Lehigh Valley. Viewer discretion is advised. Recommended for ages 14 and up. Reservations are available at 610.867.1689 or online at touchstone.org.