Popcorn Hat Players Present THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF

Gamut Theatre's Popcorn Hat Players present their next children's show: Three Billy Goats Gruff! Watch this not-so-scary bridge troll as he tries to file a police report against some very silly goats. This "crime drama" is performed in the style of the classic TV show, Dragnet. Join Detective Saturday as she gathers the facts and solves the crime. She may be super serious, but you'll be laughing from start to finish! Written and directed by Clark Nicholson, Artistic Director of Gamut Theatre, this show is appropriate for children of all ages - and fun for adults too!

Three Billy Goats Gruff runs February 19 - March 5, 2022 on Saturdays at 1:00 PM. Admission is $10 per person. For Group Sales on weekday performances, please contact the Gamut Theatre Resident Manager at gamut.rtm@gmail.com. Please visit gamuttheatre.org/php for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Please consult Gamut's Health & Safety Protocols before purchasing a ticket. For high-resolution publicity photos or to arrange interviews, please get in touch with Carolina Nicholson at pr.gamut@gmail.com.