Photos: CABARET At Ephrata Performing Arts Center

See first look photos of the classic musical CABARET, now playing through August 10th at Ephrata Performing Arts Center.

The cast is led by EPAC newcomer Tell Williams IV as the Emcee, Rachael Opdenaker as Sally Bowles, and Zach Haines as Cliff Bradshaw. Rounding out the principal cast is Julia Smith as Fraulein Schneider, Marc Lubbers as Herr Schultz, Rachel Faust as Fraulein Kost, and Rogan Motter as Ernst Ludwig.

Ben Galosi, director of this production, brings a vision to this production that will make the audience feel immersed in the world of Cabaret as the events of the show unfold on stage, promising for it to be a unique experience they won’t soon forget. This production is music directed by Cheryl Markle and choreographed by Rebecca Gentry.

Step into the Kit Kat Klub and immerse yourself in its intoxicating atmosphere where eager showgirls, charismatic performers, and a captivating Emcee transport you to a world of decadence, indulgence, and unbridled passion. As the dark shadows of political unrest loom, we follow the intertwined lives of American writer Cliff Bradshaw, the enigmatic Sally Bowles, and a vibrant ensemble of characters.

With iconic music, featuring songs like “Wilkommen” and “Maybe This Time,” set to a hauntingly poignant storyline, Cabaret explores the blurred lines between love, desire, and self-expression in a world on the brink.

Tickets are available now at epactheatre.org, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.

Photo Credit: Sheri Niven Photography.

Rachael Opdenaker

Tell Williams IV and Company

Clara Laube, Tell Williams IV, and JP Welliver

Company of Cabaret

