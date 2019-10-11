Photo Flash: First Look at THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse

Continuing a Halloween-season tradition, Bucks County Playhouse will revive its popular production of Richard O'Brien's "The Rocky Horror Show" live on stage beginning Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 27.

The Playhouse's Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producer Joshua Fiedler announced final casting for the production, which features direction by Playhouse Artistic Associate, Hunter Foster with choreography by Playhouse Artistic Associate, Lorin Latarro. This is the last year the Playhouse will revive the current physical production of "The Rocky Horror Show," which has been a remounted every year (except 2015) since the theater's renovation and reopening in 2012.

Kevin Cahoon, the breakout star of season three of Netflix's original series "Glow," returns to the Playhouse to reprise his role of Dr. Frank 'N' Furter. Cahoon has gained national critical acclaim for his portrayal of a charismatic female impersonator named Bobby Barnes, who becomes an integral part of the new season that just dropped on the streaming service last month.

The production will also see the return of several performers to the Playhouse stage including Daisy Wright (BCP's "42nd Street" and "The Rocky Horror Show") as Janet, Max Sangerman (BCP's "Buddy" and "The Rocky Horror Show" and "Smokey Joe's Café" Off Broadway) as Brad, Nevada Riley (BCP's "42nd Street") as Columbia, Michael Thomas Holmes (BCP's "The Rocky Horror Show" and "Oklahoma!" on Broadway) as Narrator/Dr. Scott and Danielle Diniz (BCP's "The Rocky Horror Show" and the National Tour of "Dirty Dancing") as a Phantom. They are joined by several actors making their Playhouse debuts including Eric Schell (Theatre Aspen's "Our Town") as Rocky, Brian Flores (Broadway's "Head Over Heels") as Riff Raff, Brandon Espinoza (Broadway's "SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical") as Eddie and Harper Miles ("Bat Out of Hell") as Magenta.

The creative team includes Greg Santos (Associate Director), David L. Arsenault (Scenic Design), Nicole V. Moody (Costume Design), Travis McHale (Lighting Design), Bart Fasbender (Sound Design), Lorin Latarro (Choreographer), and Danielle Diniz (Associate Choreographer). Musical Director is Will Shuler. Jane Pole is production stage manager. Assistant stage manager is Sarah Jackson. Casting by Geoff Josselson, CSA and Kaitlin Shaw, CSA of Tara Rubin Casting.

With book, music, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, "The Rocky Horror Show" inspired the 1975 cult classic film. The musical follows innocent couple Brad and Janet on the adventure to beat all adventures. As they seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, they encounter transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank 'N' Furter, who is in the midst of a maniacal experiment to create his "perfect" man Rocky. With an infectious rock n' roll score, "The Rocky Horror Show" is the most fun you can have in fishnets! Given the nature of the subject matter, parental discretion is advised.

"The Rocky Horror Show" will run from October 11 through October 27 with select special late-night performances. "The Rocky Horror Show" will play the following schedule: October 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.; October 13, 20 and 27 at 3:00 p.m., and October 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $60. Special discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. No outside prop bags permitted will be permitted. As in the past, all patrons will receive a complimentary bag of authorized props and will be invited to come up on stage and dance the Time Warp with the cast.

For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.





