Photo Flash: First Look At Immersive JEKYLL & HYDE At Prima Theatre

Prima Theatre received special permission (Wildhorn Productions, Music Theatre International) to present an exciting adaption of the Broadway and international phenomenon. Jekyll & Hyde will be staged in an envelop- ing environment at Central Pennsylvania's newest performing arts venue, Prima's black box theatre. The musical features an electrifying score by Grammy and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn, and Book and Lyrics by Oscar and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse.

"We are honored that Mr. Wildhorn has trusted us with presenting this adaption of his show," states Prima's Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent. "His team has been very kind. They've shown great interest in see- ing how audiences respond to this rendition." All the beloved songs are present in this 90-minute adaption, while the musical thriller now moves at an increasingly pulse-pounding pace.

Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson, the musical engages the tantalizing themes from the original book. "For me, it begs the question: When the world is out of control, what lengths would you go to change everything for the better?" says Nugent. As Dr. Jekyll attempts to solve humanity's most challenging dilemmas, his passionate drive is met with internal and societal friction. The scientist's experiments spiral out of control, strengthening his notorious alter ego, Mr. Hyde.

This production is directed by the adaption writer, Elizabeth Lucas (co-founder of the New York Music Theatre Festival). The cast features Randy Jeter (Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde), Molly Grace Byrnes (Lucy Harris), Madison Paige Buck (Emma Carew), Robert Bigley (Danvers), Mikey LoBalsamo (Utterson), Luke Yellin (Bishop), Joshua Kramer Keefer (Spider), Pilisa Mackey (Savage), Rachel Farmer (Nellie), Chrissy Nickel (Newsboy), Allison Gonta (Glossop), and Lily Myers (Emma's Friend).

Prima's mission is to invigorate lives with fresh theatrical experiences. Founded in 2010, the organization played in over 15 venues until taking residency in their own theatre in late 2018. The venue boasts free parking, comfortable seating, on-site bar, an intimate and flexible environment, and state-of-the-art lighting and audio. Prima presents boutique musicals, concerts, and hosts special events. Broadway guest artists have included Stephen Schwartz, Billy Porter, Alice Ripley, Jason Robert Brown, Shoshana Bean, and Adam Pascal.

Jekyll & Hyde plays October 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $29.00 and can be purchased at primalancaster.org or (717) 327-5124. Performances take place at Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You