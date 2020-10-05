Photo Flash: FRANKENSTEIN Announced At Open Stage Online

Adapted from the most famous horror story of all time, Open Stage presents a modern, surreal adaptation of Mary Shelley's seminal work.

Victor Frankenstein is obsessed with cheating death, and his experiments in the reanimation of dead tissue finds a sudden, shocking success, which quickly becomes his curse...

A slow burn story about creation, family, mortality, and revenge. This premiere starts Open Stage's 35th Season, which can be streamed for FREE on Open Stage's YouTube Channel.

Join the Inner Circle to support Open Stage's season of streaming, free, and accessible plays. Pay once or monthly to get access to behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, special events, and gifts, plus weekly reminders on showtimes.

Frankenstein, adapted from the novel by Mary Shelley by Rachel Landon, October 9-25, 2020. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 3:00pm. Learn more at openstagehbg.com.

