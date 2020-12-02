Penn State Centre Stage Virtual Presents CABARET OF MANY COLORS

Penn State Centre Stage Virtual will present a Cabaret of Many Colors directed by Steve H. Broadnax III and music directed by Delores Duran-Cefalu. The cabaret premieres Friday, December 4, 7:30 p.m. The event is free and can be viewed at sites.psu.edu/pscsvirtual beginning on the first date of the performance.

The cast of more than twenty is mostly comprised of musical theatre students in the School of Theatre. The cabaret will feature musical theatre performances, new work, solo songs, spoken word, and dance.

"I am proud to have advised and walked along-side these wonderful young people as they boldly share work that is meaningful to them at this time in their journeys as humans and artists," said director Steve H. Broadnax III.

Penn State Centre Stage Virtual is offered free to the public and was created to support Penn State students during this difficult time. Please consider a donation to the School of Theatre Fund which offers financial assistance to help offset the needs of students in the School of Theatre who are adversely impacted and in need of emergency assistance.

Watch it here beginning December 4:i??

sites.psu.edu/pscsvirtual

