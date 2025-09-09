PCS Theater Will Host “Sentimental Journey: A One-Night-Only Fundraising Celebration”

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PCS Theater has announcds Sentimental Journey: A One Night Only Fundraising Celebration, a cabaret-style evening of music, memory, and community spirit. This special event will take place Saturday, September 20 at PCS Theater, serving as the official kickoff to PCS Theater’s 114th season while honoring the volunteers who continue to make our theater a thriving home for the arts.

Hosted by Teddie and Jimmy Psitos, who are celebrating 40 years as beloved members of the PCS community, the evening promises a heartfelt blend of entertainment and celebration. Guests will enjoy:

A champagne reception with light hors d’oeuvres

A dazzling cabaret performance featuring PCS performers Past, Present, and Future

A ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling PCS Theater’s newly established Wall of Honor

Raffle baskets and surprises throughout the night

The program, directed by Theodora K. Psitos, features live musical accompaniment by Bob Wuest (Reed), Rich Cohn (Bass), Pete Bretz (Piano), and Tyler Meil (Violin), along with an extraordinary lineup of PCS entertainers:

Gene Bender, Doris Chan, Alyssa Cherewaty, Colleen Scheppert, Donna Dougherty, Nick Fox, Amy Goldman, Kristin Hegel, Deirdre McGettigan Henry, Victoria Heppard, Kristina Koltsaklis, Kat Lemon, Rachel Medori, Charlie Myers, Amanda Pasquini, Teddie Psitos, Charlie Seymour Jr., Liz Seymour, Mike Sokolowski, Samantha Solar, Kevin Sullivan, Robert Welch, Tim Whelan, and Gavin Wycuff.

“This is not just a show, it’s a celebration of our legacy, our volunteers, and the vibrant future of PCS Theater,” said Theodora (Teddie) K. Psitos, Director. “We’re thrilled to share this evening with the community that has supported us for more than a century.”

Tickets are $25 in advance online or $30 at the door. Seating is limited, and early reservations are strongly encouraged.

Join us for an unforgettable night of music, laughter, and memories, a Sentimental Journey that honors the past while looking boldly toward the future.

If you are unable to attend this one-night event, PCS Theater welcomes financial support through donations at pcstheater.org.