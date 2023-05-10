Open Stage Presents POIROT INVESTIGATES!

Performances run May 27 - June 17.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Review: SIDE SHOW at Theatre Harrisburg Photo 1 Review: SIDE SHOW at Theatre Harrisburg
Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo 2 Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES at Gettysburg Community Theatre
Review: LADY WINDERMERE'S FAN at Oyster Mill Playhouse Photo 3 Review: LADY WINDERMERE'S FAN at Oyster Mill Playhouse
Gretna Theatre Presents JEKYLL AND HYDE in June Photo 4 Gretna Theatre Presents JEKYLL AND HYDE in June

Open Stage Presents POIROT INVESTIGATES!

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present Poirot Investigates! on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from May 27 - June 17. Adapted, directed and starring Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon, the production is adapted from one of the popular short stories by Agatha Christie.

Agatha Christie's short story collection, Poirot Investigates, was published in 1924. The featured mystery from the collection that Landon adapted into a tongue-in-cheek production is Adventure of the Western Star. In addition to adapting the story, Landon is directing and performing in the production as the main character.

In this ridiculous, Mel Brooks-esque adaptation of Agatha Christie's short story, detective Hercule Poirot and his sidekick Captain Arthur Hastings must protect a priceless diamond, The Western Star. As the eccentric suspects pile up, including glamorous movie stars and bumbling aristocrats, Poirot's investigative skills are put to the test. And when a murder occurs, Poirot must use his "little grey cells" to crack the case and catch a thief and murderer.

This is not the first time this mystery will unfold at Open Stage. The theatre filmed the performance as a welcome distraction to their supporters during the pandemic in 2020. However, this is the first time it will be produced live on stage and will feature some additions that were not part of the previous virtual production.

"I am a longtime fan of Christie and am thrilled to have the opportunity to adapt one of my favorite Christie short stories and play one of my favorite characters," said Landon. "Our reinvention is farcical, lighthearted and even ridiculous but is made with so much love. I hope that the audience is able to just have a good belly laugh, take home a smile, and have a damn good time while they're here."

The production features Stuart Landon as Hercule Poirot, the world-famous Belgian detective, and Chris Gibson as Captain Arthur Hastings, Poirot's companion-chronicler and best friend. Rachel Landon and David Richwine complete the cast, playing the various wonderful and ridiculous suspects of the case.

The production will also feature a live original score by pianist Nicholas Werner, costumes designed by Jack Weitzel, and a lighting design by Tristan Stasiulis.

Agatha Christie was an English detective novelist and playwright in the early 1900s. She is known as the best-selling novelist of all time being outsold only by the Bible and Shakespeare and is known to be one of the world's most famous mystery writers. She wrote upwards of 75 novels, including 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections particularly revolving around the fictional detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple.

Performances of Poirot Investigates! will take place on Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on May 27, 28 and June 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 and at 4 p.m. on June 4 and 11. The show on June 1 will be an ASL-interpretated performance. There will be a lobby talk post-performance discussion following the matinee on Sunday, June 4.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

Servant Stage Presents The Classic Musical THE SOUND OF MUSIC Photo
Servant Stage Presents The Classic Musical THE SOUND OF MUSIC

From its soaring ballads and fun, uptempo tunes, to its heartwarming and uplifting story about family, love, and faith in the face of uncertain times, The Sound of Music has proven itself to be perpetually relevant and one of the “favorite things” for people of all ages.

DISNEY JUNIOR COSTUME PALOOZA Arrives At Hershey Theatre On September 1 Photo
DISNEY JUNIOR COSTUME PALOOZA Arrives At Hershey Theatre On September 1

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza has announced the tour will stop by Hershey Theatre on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Review: HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN at Reclaim Artist Collective At Gamut Theatre Photo
Review: HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN at Reclaim Artist Collective At Gamut Theatre

Using their voices, movements, and expressions, these actors weave together a poetic tapestry that is completely mesmerizing. The cast and creative team take the audience on a journey that is brand new to some yet all too familiar to many. It is an immensely moving and important work of art that illuminates hard truths.

Review: LADY WINDERMERES FAN at Oyster Mill Playhouse Photo
Review: LADY WINDERMERE'S FAN at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Lady Windermere’s Fan is a delight, and the cast and crew at Oyster Mill Playhouse deserve a round of applause. For a lighthearted look at the complexities of family, relationships, and secrets, get your tickets before it’s too late.


More Hot Stories For You

Servant Stage Presents The Classic Musical THE SOUND OF MUSICServant Stage Presents The Classic Musical THE SOUND OF MUSIC
DISNEY JUNIOR COSTUME PALOOZA Arrives At Hershey Theatre On September 1DISNEY JUNIOR COSTUME PALOOZA Arrives At Hershey Theatre On September 1
Touchstone Theatre Presents The 18th Annual Young Playwrights' Festival This MonthTouchstone Theatre Presents The 18th Annual Young Playwrights' Festival This Month
Shippensburg University Hosts TRAVELING WHILE BLACK ExhibitShippensburg University Hosts TRAVELING WHILE BLACK Exhibit

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anne Boleyn: Bitch, Witch, Temptress, Feminist
Pharmacy Theatre (5/19-5/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Curious George : The Golden Meatball
Gretna Theatre (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# friend of Dorothy
Pharmacy Theatre (6/09-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In The Heights
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (6/09-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense
Oyster Mill Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marian and Friends Ventriloquist
Gretna Theatre (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLYBOURNE PARK
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruby
Chambersburg Community Theatre (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clinical Trials
Pharmacy Theatre (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gypsy : A Musical Fable
Gretna Theatre (7/13-7/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU