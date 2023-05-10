Open Stage Presents POIROT INVESTIGATES!

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present Poirot Investigates! on its Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from May 27 - June 17. Adapted, directed and starring Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon, the production is adapted from one of the popular short stories by Agatha Christie.

Agatha Christie's short story collection, Poirot Investigates, was published in 1924. The featured mystery from the collection that Landon adapted into a tongue-in-cheek production is Adventure of the Western Star. In addition to adapting the story, Landon is directing and performing in the production as the main character.

In this ridiculous, Mel Brooks-esque adaptation of Agatha Christie's short story, detective Hercule Poirot and his sidekick Captain Arthur Hastings must protect a priceless diamond, The Western Star. As the eccentric suspects pile up, including glamorous movie stars and bumbling aristocrats, Poirot's investigative skills are put to the test. And when a murder occurs, Poirot must use his "little grey cells" to crack the case and catch a thief and murderer.

This is not the first time this mystery will unfold at Open Stage. The theatre filmed the performance as a welcome distraction to their supporters during the pandemic in 2020. However, this is the first time it will be produced live on stage and will feature some additions that were not part of the previous virtual production.

"I am a longtime fan of Christie and am thrilled to have the opportunity to adapt one of my favorite Christie short stories and play one of my favorite characters," said Landon. "Our reinvention is farcical, lighthearted and even ridiculous but is made with so much love. I hope that the audience is able to just have a good belly laugh, take home a smile, and have a damn good time while they're here."

The production features Stuart Landon as Hercule Poirot, the world-famous Belgian detective, and Chris Gibson as Captain Arthur Hastings, Poirot's companion-chronicler and best friend. Rachel Landon and David Richwine complete the cast, playing the various wonderful and ridiculous suspects of the case.

The production will also feature a live original score by pianist Nicholas Werner, costumes designed by Jack Weitzel, and a lighting design by Tristan Stasiulis.

Agatha Christie was an English detective novelist and playwright in the early 1900s. She is known as the best-selling novelist of all time being outsold only by the Bible and Shakespeare and is known to be one of the world's most famous mystery writers. She wrote upwards of 75 novels, including 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections particularly revolving around the fictional detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple.

Performances of Poirot Investigates! will take place on Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on May 27, 28 and June 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 and at 4 p.m. on June 4 and 11. The show on June 1 will be an ASL-interpretated performance. There will be a lobby talk post-performance discussion following the matinee on Sunday, June 4.