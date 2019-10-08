October's Spooktacular Adventures at CAMELBACK RESORT

Camelback Resort delivers big on spooky fun this October, including thrills for day visitors to Camelback Mountain Adventures and fang-tastic offers and activities for guests at Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark.

Camelback Mountain Adventures

Zip, zoom and scream at Camelback Mountain Adventures with an after-dark ride on the Monster Coaster. Race through the woods past phantoms of the forest with ghouls, specters and things that go bump in the night on USA's only haunted Mountain Coaster. The bravest guests can race one another past the shadowy creatures below on Lights Out Ziplines - two 1,000-foot Dual Zip Lines that will be operating after dark where the only light is from passing fireflies and distant torches. General admission tickets to Monster Coaster and Lights Out Ziplines are $15.00 each and can be purchased on-site at Camelback Mountain Adventures. Hours of operation may vary. For more information visit CamelbackMountainAdventures.com.

Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark

Pack swimsuits and Halloween costumes! Each night in October, guests staying at Camelback Lodge can embark on spooky, family-friendly adventure featuring tricky riddles and treats. Activities include monster donut decorating and seasonal crafts. Weekend guests can experience the Full Moon Tunes & Boo Bar offering mysterious mocktails as well as Halloween themed crafts, games and a disco party featuring three music genre stations every Saturday in October. Adults and kids are encouraged to wear costumes, with prizes awarded for the scariest, most original and funniest best overall costume. Overnight guests can save up to 25% on their reservation and up to four complementary tickets to one Camelback Mountain Adventures expedition of their choice in addition to passes to the 84-degree Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark. For more information: CamelbackResort.com.

For more information about Camelback Resort and to make a reservation, visit Camelbackresort.com.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy





