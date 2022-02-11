Narçisse Theatre Company Continues COLORIZED: JOURNEY OF IDENTITY THROUGH ART AND DANCE, March 11-13

Narçisse Theatre Company presents the third installment of their 2021/22 "Original Harrisburg" series, COLORIZED: JOURNEY OF IDENTITY THROUGH ART AND DANCE" by Natalie Dohman, will be held at HARRISBURG MIDTOWN ARTS CENTER, March 11-13th.

Performances will be held on March 11 and 12th at 7 PM, and March 13th at 2 PM. More information and mandatory COVID-19 safety guidelines can be found at www.narcissetheatre.org.

Racial inequalities have been embedded in the fabric of American society since America was first discovered. Lately, these inequalities have been met with activism and a chance for us to reflect deeply on what our role in society is and why we hold the values and views that we do.

Natalie Dohman is a multi-racial and multi-media artist that was born in Wilkes- Barre Pennsylvania in the 1980s. The 1980s were still heavy with racial tension, especially in her hometown, and Natalie has taken an artistic approach to look at how her life has been shaped and molded by these experiences and also how she has overcome these challenges using her creative spirit and the spirit of the universe to guide her.

Natalie had developed cPTSD in response to certain life-altering events and she stopped dancing and stopped creating anything artistic giving way to a creative lapse for over 10 years.

"I want my story to be shared of how creativity can give way to healing. We know about the power of art but oftentimes we need to be reminded of such things. The moment I picked up the paintbrush again, I felt parts of myself healing that I didn't even realize were sick."

Colorized looks at the systemic trauma that plagues women of color and how art can reshape our perceptions of ourselves and our society. It looks at how being rebellious in expression can not change the past but carve an intentionally powerful and bright future.

"My hope with this performance is that I will inspire other women, no matter their race, to let go of societal norms and allow others to explore spaces to be themselves and find themselves without judgment. Natalie will blend various mediums such as animation, dance, and even some illusionary aspects to tell a powerful story through the visual arts."

For more info contact info@narcissetheatre.org