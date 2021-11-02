Narcisse Theatre Company Opens 2021-22 Season's Original Works Series With BLACK & UNKNOWN BARDS: A POETICAL EXPERIENCE

Narçisse Theatre Company presents the opening production of their 2021-22 season's "NTÇ's Original Works Series" with " "BLACK & UNKNOWN BARDS: A POETICAL EXPERIENCE" by Aneesa Neibauer. Performances will be held at The New HMAC (1110 N. 3rd St Harrisburg, PA 17102) on November 19-20 at 7 pm, November 21 at 2 November 21st at 2 pm.

Admission is $12 pre-show, $15 at the door. Before buying tickets, please note: all adult patrons (16 years of age or older) attending public performances will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Masks will also be required for all audiences inside the theatre.

Tickets may be purchased at https://buytickets.at/narissetheatrecompany/600115

Black and Unknown Bards, a one-woman performance curated and presented by Aneesa Neibauer weaves together the poetry of America's most celebrated and most unsung Black authors. Consisting of poetry spanning three centuries, Black and Unknown Bards is a historical journey showcasing the humanity of the enslaved and the perseverance of the oppressed. This visceral, intimate performance features the poems of James Weldon Johnson, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Frances Ellen Watkins, George Moses Horton, and many more. Run time, 1 hour.

Aneesa Neibauer makes her long-awaited return to the stage as the creative force behind Black and Unknown Bards for her first in-person performance since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This performance is just one piece of a larger project of the same name which strives to collect, preserve and perform works of classic Black literature. Classically trained and a lover of beautiful words, Aneesa has performed with some of the most well-respected classic theatres throughout Pennsylvania. Her work on the Black and Unknown Bards project began in February 2021, stemming from deep unrest with the lack of Black representation in the commonly eurocentric classic theatre industry. With Black and Unknown Bards she hopes to amplify works of historical Black literature and to celebrate the beautiful intricacy of Black history, Black literature, and the Black experience. For more information on the show and project please visit BlackandUnknownBards.com

Narçisse Theatre Company is a community-based, non-profit organization dedicated to uniting the local arts community and developing artists from outside the mainstream. Not only are we committed to showcasing thought-provoking revivals, but half of all of our productions are also original plays from local playwrights and performance artists, all Sunday matinees are "Any Old Donation' buys admission, and talkbacks with the director and cast are held after every performance.