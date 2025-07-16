Millbrook Playhouse to Present TUCK EVERLASTING: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a magical journey this summer! Millbrook Playhouse is inviting audiences, young and old, to discover the enchanting world of Tuck Everlasting: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition, opening Saturday, July 19, in the intimate Poorman Cabaret. This captivating production, perfect for the entire family, explores the timeless question: What would you do if you could live forever?

Based on Natalie Babbitt's best-selling children's classic, Tuck Everlasting tells the story of eleven-year-old Winnie Foster, who longs for adventure beyond her white picket fence. When she becomes entwined with the mysterious Tuck family, she discovers their secret of immortality and must protect them from those who would do anything for eternal life. As her journey unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her familiar life, or join the Tucks on their infinite path.

Adapted for the stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, with music by Chris Miller and lyrics by Nathan Tysen, this TYA edition is a condensed 70-minute version of the Broadway production.

"This story beautifully highlights the importance of friendship and family and also helps young people navigate all of the feelings around goodbyes," shares Timmy Gage, the Show’s director and Millbrook's Associate Artistic Director. "It's so exciting to bring this magical journey to life for young audiences and their families to enjoy."

The cast includes a range of Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble members and members of the 2025 professional company: Lexie Bowman as Winnie Foster, Nolan McGrath as Jesse Tuck, Emily Schreffler as Miles Tuck, Shantel Hill as Mother, Adam Fox as Angus Tuck, Ceci Salome as Mae Tuck, Seth Geyer as Hugo, Sierra Kolk as Constable Joe, and Claire Nestor as Man in the Yellow Suit. Youth Ensemble: Amelya Sox, Makaelyn Polk, Emma Roos, Hartlyn Kiess, and Maura (Mo) DePasquale.

The Show is directed by Timmy Gage with Musical Direction by Mo Ortbal. The design team includes members of the Teen Tech Cohort (Students gaining hands-on experience in theatre design), who are: Scenic Design by Sierra Kolk, Lighting Design by Connor Kleckner, Sound Design by Thomas Geyer, and Props Design by Kat Farrall. The Professional Design Mentors: Props - V.C. Deener, Set - Sarah Bidini. Sound / Costumes - Ericka Conklin, Lighting - Brenden Rowan.

SPONSORED BY THE APPELL CENTER