MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to Fulton Theatre Beginning Tonight

Fulton Theatre's 6th show of the 21/22 Marquee Season is the dynamic, exhilarating Man of La Mancha. This epic musical is based on Miguel de Cervantes' seventeenth century novel, Don Quixote, arguably the first true novel of the modern era. As the play begins, we see Cervantes and his manservant thrown into a dungeon where they are to be held as they await trial before the Spanish Inquisition. They are attacked by their fellow prisoners, hoping to rob these newcomers of their belongings, including a large trunk. Cervantes holds them off and proceeds to take out a makeup kit and costume pieces from his trunk, and transforms into Alonso Quijano, an older gentleman who has lost his mind and who sets out as a knight (Don Quixote). Thus begins our play within a play, creating a world of courageous knights who battle monsters, prove chivalry is not dead, and remind us all that when we believe in a higher calling and lead our lives with hope and courage, all is never lost.

Man of La Mancha was written by Dale Wasserman, with music by Mitch Leigh, and lyrics by Joe Darion. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1965 and won five Tony awards, including Best Musical. It has been revived four times and is considered a mainstay in the Broadway pantheon. Favorite songs include I, Don Quixote, Dulcinea, I Really Like Him, and The Impossible Dream.

The Man of La Mancha acting company features Randy Jeter (Don Quixote), Lucy Godínez (Aldonza), Jonathan Arana (Sancho Panza), Darius Harper (Duke), Mark Aldrich (Padre), Amber Janelle Brown (Fermina), Nathaniel Burich (Ensemble), Nick Case (Barber), Jeffrey Coon (Governor), Arthur Joseph Cuadros (Muleteer), Joshua William Green (Pedro), Carly Paige Lafferty (Antonia), Asia Littlejohn (Ensemble), Kelly J. Mazzella (Ensemble), Aaron Pottenger (Tenorio), Leeanna Rubin (Housekeeper), Daniel Velasquez (Ensemble), Cameron Wright (Muleteer).

The creative team for Man of La Mancha is comprised of Marc Robin (Director/Choreographer), Ben McNaboe (Musical Director), Sam Groisser (Associate Musical Director), Rebekah Church (Stage Manager), Tyler Miller (Deck Stage Manager), William James Mohney (Scenic Designer), Paul Black (Lighting and Video Designer), Colin Riebel (Lighting and Video Designer), Anthony Lascoskie, Jr (Costume Coordinator), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), Colleen Hughes (Intimacy Director), Preston Cuer (Fight Consultant).

Dates to note: Fig Preview Night May 18th, Opening Night May 19th, Teen Lounge May 26th, ASL Performance May 28th at 2pm, Audio Described/Open Caption Performances May 28th at 2pm and May 31st, Spanish Interpreted Performance June 3rd, Closing Performance June 12th.

