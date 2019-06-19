Loudon Wainwright III Comes To Bristol Riverside Theatre For One Night Only

Grammy-winning folk singer/songwriter Loudon Wainwright III reflects upon his unique relationship with his father in an evening of original songs and heartfelt stories in Surviving Twin. He will perform one show at Bristol Riverside Theatre on Saturday, November 30 at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now.

A solo piece many years in the making, Surviving Twin is what the singer-songwriter calls a "posthumous collaboration" with his writer father. Part concert, part dramatic reading, part family slide-show, it is a hybrid theatrical form consisting mainly of songs written by Loudon III, along with readings of magazine columns written by his late father, Loudon Jr., and photographs that span four generations of the Wainwright clan. Despite a troubled past in this father-son relationship, Loudon III has carefully chosen, arranged and rehearsed these pieces, taking the best of his own and linking them with samples of his father's best self, then bringing them to a polish with the help of director Joseph Haj and UNC Playmakers Rep.

Loudon Wainwright, Jr. (1924-1988) was most widely known as an editor and columnist for LIFE. In 1963 he started the magazine's first personal column "The View From Here" which, despite interruptions, he was still writing up until his death. In 1988 Charles Champlin, then The Los Angeles Times Arts Editor wrote, "The column was always a pleasing paradox, a self-revealing and even confessional voice, thoughtful, concerned and unpretentious amid the grandeurs of photo journalism."

Loudon Wainwright III (b. 1946) is a singer- songwriter, actor and published author. He has recorded over 26 albums including the 2010 Grammy Award winning High, Wide, & Handsome. Critic Stephen Holden of The New York Times writes, "[Loudon III] wrings more truth out of his contradiction than any other songwriter of his generation." As an actor he has appeared on TV (M.A.S.H., Ally Mc-Beal, Undeclared), in movies (Big Fish, The Aviator, Knocked Up), on Broadway (Pump Boys & Dinettes), and Off-Broadway (Hot Lunch Apostles). In 2017 Penguin/Randomhouse released his new autobiographical memoir, Liner Notes, followed in 2018 by his "audio biography" Years In The Making, a 2-CD retrospective featuring orphaned album cuts, live recordings, radio appearances, home demos, and more.

Tickets are $45 and are available by visiting brtstage.org or calling the BRT Box Office at 215-785-0100. Bristol Riverside Theatre is located at 120 Radcliffe Street in Bristol, PA.

Since 1986, BRT has continued to bring critically acclaimed professional theatre to Bucks County. The theatre is the recipient of over 71 Barrymore Award nominations for Excellence in Theatre, given annually by Theatre Philadelphia. Under the direction of Artistic Director Keith Baker, Founding Director Susan D. Atkinson, and Managing Director Kevin Maroney, the theatre serves as a cultural hub for the community. In addition to its Mainstage productions, BRT offers four concerts including the holiday tradition An American Christmas Songbook, the new play development series America Rising, and the summer theater arts camp ArtRageous. For information, visit www.brtstage.org.





