LaughNET Standup Comic Show Comes to Heritage Center in Morrisville

The Heritage Center Theatre is hosting a special event on Saturday, June 22 -LaughNET: A Night of Standup Comedy. ActorsNET - the center's resident theatre company - presents professional actor/comic Marc Kaye (Catch a Rising Star) alongside comics Missy Hall (Levity Live) and Tony Parlante (Comedy Clubs Internationally) entertain.

"Who doesn't love to laugh?" asks Joe Doyle, ActorsNET Co-Founder and General Manager. "When Marc Kaye approached us to see if we were interested in presenting professional standup comics on our stage, we jumped at the chance. He and his co-stars - Missy Hall and Tony Parlante - are the real deal, scoring big laughs on television and in comedy clubs. So, we found a small window in which we could offer their comedy magic at The Heritage Center."

"We just closed one show and are about to build the set for our July offering, but we have just enough time to present LaughNET on June 22 at 8 p.m. - one night only! Being a small theatre, seating is limited, so we encourage people to reserve ahead to ensure a comfy theatre seat. Additional cushioned folding chairs will be added if needed."

"To preview their comic chops, you can check out these talents - Marc Kaye, Missy Hall and Tony Parlante -- by using your favorite search engines. Those are only samples. Our Heritage Center will present them as a full course delight. We hope this will be the first of other musical and comedy shows to be interspersed with our regular productions," Doyle said.

LaughNET: A Night of Standup Comedy performs Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. at The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 N. Delmorr Avenue (Route 32), Morrisville, PA. Admission is $20. For reservations or information, call ActorsNET at 215-295-3694 or email actorsnet@aol.com.





