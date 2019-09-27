Lancaster's Prima Theatre Announces 2020 Season

Prima's 10th Anniversary Season is announced, featuring the theatre's freshest season yet. From boutique musicals to theatrical concerts, the 2020 programming features new works, award-winning writers, and contemporary music, all set in an exciting, intimate, and dynamic environment.



Prima has presented productions at over fifteen venues since its founding in 2010. In late 2018, Prima planted itself on the west side of Lancaster City, renovating the former Hamilton Ballroom to form a brand-new, permanent theatre space. The new theatre boasts free parking, luxury seating, an on-site bar, and state-of-the-art audio and lighting. This year, Prima has achieved a 55% increase in sub- scriptions, 96% seating capacity filled, and 20% more attendees in the first 6 months of 2019 than the entirety of 2018. The organization also appeals to a new generation, with the average age of a Prima patron nearly 20 years younger than the national average age of theatergoers (according to a recent study by the National Endowment for the Arts).



"Our 2020 season delivers for those interested in adventurous and exciting theatrics," says Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent. "For those seeking an invigorating experience, Prima is made for you." Subscriptions are now available for the 2020 season, with individual tickets available this No- vember. Details at primalancaster.org or (717) 327-5124. All events will take place at Prima Theatre, located at 941 Wheatland Avenue in Lancaster City.



Prima is made possible by Lead Partners including the Gunterberg Charitable Foundation, TONO Group, Sequinox, WGAL, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, The Steinman Foundation, Faulkner BMW, the High Foundation, the Lancaster County Community Foundation and over 100 other vision- ary organizations and individuals. Partnership opportunities are available, with details on exclusive VIP benefits at primalancaster.org/support.





