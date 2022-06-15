Jordon Ross Weinhold to Star as Reverend Hale In EPAC's THE CRUCIBLE

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will be presenting the Tony Award-winning classic American play, The Crucible by Arthur Miller, June 16th through 25th, 2022. Lancaster stage veteran Jordon Ross Weinhold (EPAC's A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder and The Boys In The Band) will be stepping into the role of Rev. John Hale for the entire run.

The Crucible, winner of the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play, will make its way to the EPAC stage, being given new life to a play that serves as both a gripping and timely parable of our contemporary society.

The Crucible features a star-studded cast including Timothy Riggs, Megan Riggs, Rachel Faust, Tim Spiese, Elizabeth Pattey, Maya Burdick, Michael Roman, John Kleimo and many more. Under the direction of Edward R. Fernandez, this will be a Crucible like audiences have never seen before.

Based on the Salem Witch Trials of 1692, a village is plunged into hysteria after a string of accusations of witchcraft threaten the status quo, and leads to a purge of anything perceived to be "different." This dramatic story of coercion, justice, and consequences truly stands the test of time, and is sure to please audiences once it premiers on the EPAC stage.

The Crucible will run from June 16th through 25th, at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at EpacTheatre.Org, or by calling 717-733-7966 ext. 1. Wednesday and Thursday night performances begin at 7:30pm. Friday and Saturday night performances begin at 8:00pm.