Joe Bonamassa to Return to the State Theatre in November

Joe Bonamassa is finally getting back on the road. For over a year, the live concert industry came to a full stop. During this time, Bonamassa put his efforts into raising money for his non-profit Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation through the Fueling Musicians Program. This relief fund is dedicated to assisting touring musicians unable to make a living due to the pandemic. Now that venues are opening back up, he's back on the road where he feels most at home, performing for his fans.

Joe Bonamassa returns to the State Theatre on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.There is a venue pre-sale Wednesday, June 9, beginning at 10AM with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, June 11 at 10AM.

Show time is 8:00 PM. Tickets are $249/$199/$149/$99/$79. Tickets can be purchased 24 hours a day at www.statetheatre.org. For questions or to purchase through the Box Office, phone calls can be placed during the temporary Box Office hours of Monday thru Friday 10AM to 3PM (610.252.3132). As of this time, the Box Office remains closed for in person purchasing. This is an Outside Promoter event. State Theatre member benefits do not apply.

Bonamassa, backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, will perform brand new songs alongside career-spanning fan favorites. Bonamassa is undoubtedly one of today's top live performers and a favorite of music lovers worldwide. Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as "the world's biggest blues guitarist," Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream.

The Fall tour, which will span 32 cities, kicks off with two nights at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville where Joe recorded his new live release, "Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman". On June 11th it will be released on CD and all streaming platforms, followed by the DVD and Blu-ray on June 18th. The special edition double LP vinyl will be released July 9th. The critically-acclaimed performance includes 12 incredible live tracks, featuring the best from his latest studio release Royal Tea. Joe's 24th #1 record on the Billboard Blues chart, the album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London. It also includes three tracks from his 20th anniversary album A New Day Now.

There's never been a more important time to celebrate and enjoy live music, so what better way to do it than with one of the most mesmerizing live performers and powerful Blues Rock players in the world. Joe cannot wait to re-connect with his fans on the road this year, so be sure to get tickets before they sell out.

This will be Bonamassa's third performance at the State Theatre, with previous stops in 2016 and 2018. For more information on Joe, visit jbonamassa.com