Jim Jefferies Brings 2026 SON OF A CARPENTER TOUR To Hershey Theatre

Australian comedian and actor Jim Jefferies will bring his acclaimed “Son of a Carpenter” tour to Hershey Theatre on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m..

Known for his sharp wit and fearless social commentary, Jefferies has become one of the most respected comedians of his generation. He has released 10 stand-up specials since his 2008 debut Contraband, including his latest Netflix special, Two Limb Policy (2025) — his sixth for the platform.

Beyond stand-up, Jefferies currently hosts FOX’s reality series The Snake and recently appeared in Jordan Peele’s 2025 film Him alongside Tyriq Withers, Marlon Wayans, and Julia Fox.

For more information, visit HersheyEntertainment.com or JimJefferies.com.