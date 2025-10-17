 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Jim Jefferies Brings 2026 SON OF A CARPENTER TOUR To Hershey Theatre

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 24, 2025, at 10 a.m..

By: Oct. 17, 2025
Jim Jefferies Brings 2026 SON OF A CARPENTER TOUR To Hershey Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Australian comedian and actor Jim Jefferies will bring his acclaimed “Son of a Carpenter” tour to Hershey Theatre on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m..

Known for his sharp wit and fearless social commentary, Jefferies has become one of the most respected comedians of his generation. He has released 10 stand-up specials since his 2008 debut Contraband, including his latest Netflix special, Two Limb Policy (2025) — his sixth for the platform.

Beyond stand-up, Jefferies currently hosts FOX’s reality series The Snake and recently appeared in Jordan Peele’s 2025 film Him alongside Tyriq Withers, Marlon Wayans, and Julia Fox.

For more information, visit HersheyEntertainment.com or JimJefferies.com.



Regional Awards
Need more Central Pennsylvania Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Aladdin
85 ratings

Aladdin
Hadestown
136 ratings

Hadestown
The Book of Mormon
83 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Chicago
71 ratings

Chicago

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos