Interview: Hunter Henrickson of BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

If you know anything about the history of rock and roll, you are likely familiar with February 3, 1959—“the day the music died.” On that fateful day, musicians Ritchie Valens, J.P. Richardson (The Big Bopper), and Buddy Holly were killed, along with pilot Roger Peterson, in a plane crash. In addition to his death, many have probably heard Buddy Holly’s most famous songs, but writer Alan Janes introduces fans not only to the music of Buddy Holly but also to lesser-known moments in his life in the 1989 jukebox musical Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre presents Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story through September 20th, starring Hunter Henrickson as Buddy Holly.

BWW: Tell us about your first ever experience performing in front of an audience.

Henrickson: I believe it was in a church production of Candy Cane Lane in Richmond, Kentucky. While I don’t remember any details about the show, I do remember having so much fun that I begged to do it again!

BWW: What do you love most about performing?

Henrickson: Entertaining people! Nothing gives me more joy than making people smile and laugh.

BWW: I grew up listening to the music of the 50s because my dad loved it. How familiar were you with the music of Buddy Holly before this show?

Henrickson: I had heard many of Buddy’s songs growing up, but I never understood who he was or the uniqueness of his story until my first production of this show in 2021. Four years later and I adore his work even more now that I understand how quickly and remarkably he created his music.

BWW: What is your favorite song in this show, and why is it your favorite?

Henrickson: “Rock Around with Ollie Vee” is easily my favorite. Not only is it a blast to play and sing, but each of the three instruments are so busy and specific with their composition. When every element locks together, the song explodes with color and energy, and it’s impossible not to be swept away.

BWW: Many of the songs in this show are likely to be familiar to audiences, but what is one song that you think is lesser known that you anticipate the audience will fall in love with?

Henrickson: “Rock Around with Ollie Vee”! I knew nothing about that song until I first saw this show, so I think there’s a good chance others will have a similar experience.

BWW: I know you performed in this production at Dutch Apple’s sister theatre, the Broadway Palm in Florida. When you were first learning the show and the role, what was the most challenging aspect of it for you?

Henrickson: The sheer volume of material I had to learn. Buddy sings almost every song, plays lead and rhythm guitar in all but one of those songs, and is involved with nearly every scene. It really is a sprint from start to finish.

BWW: What is one thing you think audiences may learn about Buddy Holly that they may not have known before?

Henrickson: There are several little-known facts that I think will surprise and amuse the audience. The two that immediately come to mind are the fact that Buddy and The Crickets recorded “Everyday” in one take and that Buddy proposed to Maria Elena after only five hours.

BWW: If you had the opportunity to portray another real person (living or not), whether or not there’s a show about them, who would you want to portray and why?

Henrickson: Judas from Jesus Christ Superstar has always been a fascinating character to me. I’ve done a few productions of Superstar but haven’t yet had the chance to play that character.

BWW: Is there anything else you’d like our readers to know about you or this show?

Henrickson: While this show is a musical story, it’s also a love letter to rock concerts of the 50s, so please don’t be afraid to dance, sing along, and cheer! We love that!

Put on your dancing shoes and join the cast and crew at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre for Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story through September 20th, 2025.

