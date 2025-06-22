Interview: Cassie Meck of THE WIZARD OF OZ at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wizard of Oz is based on a 1900 novel by L. Frank Baum. This story has been adapted for the stage and screen many times over the years and continues to delight audiences of all ages. Each adaptation and retelling of the story brings a fresh perspective to the classic tale about Dorothy, Toto, The Scarecrow, The Tinman, The Cowardly Lion, The Wicked Witch of the West, Glinda the Good Witch, and The Wizard. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre presents The Wizard of Oz June 27-August 9. Actress Cassie Meck makes her Dutch Apple debut as Dorothy Gale.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourself and how you first got into theatre.

Meck: I am a performer based in Lancaster, PA. I grew up on my family's farm (kind of like Dorothy) here in Lancaster, and then got into music during middle school and high school. Doing musicals throughout school was probably what piqued my interest in musical theater! I remember doing my senior show, and it required that I have my own pair of character shoes. I went and asked my director if it was worth it to purchase my own pair or if I should just borrow some from someone else. He looked at me and said with kind of a wink "I don't know...depends if you're gonna keep performing or not." I ended up purchasing those character shoes, and then I pursued musical theater after high school by going to the Sight and Sound Conservatory. I graduated in 2024, and now I'm here!

BWW: What has been your favorite role to date, and what made it your favorite?

Meck: Well, I actually have played Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz before, and it has been so much fun to revisit her story and step into her Ruby Slippers again! She will always be one of my favorite roles because it marks a lot of firsts for me. The first time I played Dorothy was my sophomore year of high school, and it was my first lead role! Now, it marks the first mainstage character lead in my professional theater career. What makes it even more cool is that when I played Dorothy in high school, we borrowed sets and costumes from the Dutch Apple, and in this production, I get to be in the exact same Dorothy dress I wore as a sophomore! It's so special!

BWW: How does it feel to perform such an iconic role in such a beloved show?

Meck: Put simply, it is one of the BEST feelings to portray Dorothy Gale! She is indeed such an iconic character. I, myself, have probably seen the movie hundreds of times!

BWW: Why do you think audiences of all ages still love The Wizard of Oz so much?

Meck: The show is full of loveable characters, enchanting scenery, and magical plot points, so it's no wonder why people of all ages love it so much! Not only is the show full of nostalgia, but it also has a lot of themes that I believe are extremely relatable. The one theme that sticks out to me the most is being thankful for what you have and content in the time and place you are in. Dorothy goes through this whole character arc where she doesn't appreciate her home and family at the beginning of the story, so she runs away. While she's away, all she can think about is going back home. She misses it. It's truly an "absence makes the heart grow fonder" type of journey for her, and it takes not having the things that she used to have to make her realize that she's always had what she needed. I think a lot of people need that reminder today!

BWW: What is your favorite part of the show?

Meck: My favorite part of the show is the end of Act 1 when Dorothy, Tinman, Lion, and Scarecrow all see the Emerald City for the first time. The act ends with the four friends entering the Emerald City as the choir sings a beautiful, huge chord. I always get the chills during that part!

BWW: If you could perform any other role in The Wizard of Oz other than Dorothy, what role would you most want to play (regardless of whether it's a traditionally male or female role), and why?

Meck: I think I would want to be the Scarecrow! Scarecrow is the first friend that Dorothy meets in the land of Oz, and I think he is just the most fun. Even Dorothy, as she is saying goodbye to all of the friends in the show, says she thinks she will miss Scarecrow most of all! He really is just so lovable, and his character is the friendliest and most optimistic of the group (maybe partly because he doesn't have a brain). I also love the physicality of the character (since he is made of straw) and all of his comedic beats in the show!

BWW: Many of us have seen The Wizard of Oz many many times. What makes this production unique/why should folks come see yet another production of The Wizard of Oz?

Meck: I think what makes this production of the Wizard of Oz unique is the cast! This cast is full of incredibly talented performers who are the kindest people on and off stage. Since the very first day of rehearsals, we became friends right away! When you have a cast that meshes well together offstage, it translates to the performances because we are enjoying each other on stage! I think that this show definitely will be set apart from other Wizard of Oz productions because of my talented and amazing friends!

BWW: If you yourself could ask the Wizard for anything, what would you ask for?

Meck: If I could ask the Wizard for anything, I think I would ask for unity! I think that what we all need right now is unity and compassion for one another! 2 Corinthians 13:11

BWW: If a storm were to pick you up and transport you anywhere (real or fictional) where would you most want to land and why?

Meck: If I were swept away like Dorothy, I would want to land in Hawaii! I just think it is so beautiful, and I love being surrounded by water. Hawaii is also known as the "rainbow state", and rainbows are very representative to me of my faith in the Lord and his promises to us! So, quite literally, I'd love to travel somewhere over the rainbow.

Visit https://dutchapple.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/ for more information and to get your tickets to go over the rainbow and follow the yellow brick road at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre.

