Interview: Cameron Nies of WE WILL ROCK YOU at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

We Will Rock You, featuring the music of Queen, with book by Ben Elton, is a jukebox musical that first premiered in 2002. While it was panned by critics, audiences can’t get enough of the music. We Will Rock You rocks the stage at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre May 23 through June 21. Cameron Nies, who takes on the role of Galileo, talks about his experience.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourself.

Nies: I’m Cameron Nies. I’m an actor. I went to school in New York City at Pace University for Musical Theatre. I’m originally from Dallas, Texas.

BWW: Were you a fan of Queen’s music prior to playing this role?

Nies: Yes, absolutely. I wasn’t familiar with their entire catalogue, but I was definitely a fan of a number of their songs. My favorite era of music is the 70s and 80s, so Queen of course had a huge influence on me. They blend rock music with theatrical elements, so I wouldn’t be surprised if their influence somehow nudged my interest in musical theatre and, specifically, my interest in shows that incorporate rock music.

BWW: In your opinion, what is it about the music of Queen that continues to enthrall listeners?

Nies: Their originality is timeless. I feel like when you listen to it you can feel that everything is meticulously crafted and thought out by the artist. It’s not created by computers. The artists actually sat down and crafted it brick by brick, which I think you can really feel when you listen to it. And of course that does still happen today, but it’s not as common. They’re also a very versatile band. They’re known of course for rock, but then they have albums like “Night at the Opera”, which was a total departure from anything they’d done previously. I think another aspect of their staying power is that their songs are catchy—they make people want to sing along and dance.

BWW: I understand that We Will Rock You is not a biography of Freddie Mercury, as some may be expecting. For readers who may be very familiar with Queen but not familiar with this show, tell us a little about the plot and your character in particular.

Nies: It’s set in a post-apocalyptic time when all aspects of individuality have been banned. There’s a corporation that controls what we see and what we consume and anything outside of what they prescribe is forbidden. This of course includes music—it must be created on screens—no bands, no live music. Any sense of community is forbidden, really. I play Galileo, and my character has dreams about being free. There is a quest to get that individuality, freedom, and live music back. It is a fun journey with some great tunes.

BWW: Did you do anything special to prepare for this role?

Nies: It is a very vocally demanding show because of Freddie Mercury’s incredible range, so we all had to work hard to strengthen our voices and stamina and to safely stretch our range.

BWW: Part of the premise of this show is that rock music is not allowed. What do you think rock music brings to our society that would be sorely missed if it were to disappear?

Nies: I think creative expression is essential to humans—not just music, even though that’s the focal point of this show. But just imagine how it would be if there was no creative expression allowed at all of any kind. Whatever your creative outlet is, whether it’s music or something else, it is part of who you are and helps you find community. There’s so much technology used in creating now that diminishes collaboration. And sadly I think that impacts the connection we feel when we experience it. There’s just a different feel when you experience music created by a group of people working together in a room.

BWW: Aside from the music, what do you think audiences will enjoy the most about this production?

Nies: I think the comedy, costumes, and lighting are all phenomenal. It is a jukebox musical, so you do get the great tunes, of course, but it’s wrapped up in a funny, heartfelt story. I definitely think audiences will experience some nostalgia as well.

BWW: What is your favorite song in the show and why?

Nies: My favorite Queen song is also my favorite song in the show. It’s “One Vision”. I wasn’t familiar with this song before this show, but it’s a unique song with a wonderful guitar rift in the accompaniment.

BWW: Anything else you’d like our readers to know?

Nies: If you want to hear this awesome music played live with a great band, while you enjoy some delicious food, come see We Will Rock You at Dutch Apple.

Visit www.dutchapple.com to get tickets before it’s too late!

