Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hershey Theatre To Welcome Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson In December

Tyson is the recipient of 21 honorary doctorates and the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest award given by NASA to a non-government citizen.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Hershey Theatre To Welcome Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson In December

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson's "Search For Life in the Universe" is coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Beginning with Mars, Tyson will review the ongoing effort to search for habitable planets, liquid water, and life in the cosmos; culminating in the search for intelligent life, and whether or not it already exists on Earth.

The renowned author and astrophysicist earned his BA in physics from Harvard and his PhD in astrophysics from Columbia. He has written 15 books, including his memoir, "The Sky is Not the Limit: Adventures of an Urban Astrophysicist" and "Origins: Fourteen Billion Years of Cosmic Evolution," co-written with Donald Goldsmith. "Origins" is the companion book to the PBS NOVA four-part mini-series "Origins," in which Tyson served as on-camera host.

Tyson is the recipient of 21 honorary doctorates and the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest award given by NASA to a non-government citizen. He served as Executive Science Editor, on-camera host, and narrator for "Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey," the 21st-century continuation of Carl Sagan's landmark television series. "Cosmos" won four Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, two Critics Choice awards, as well as a dozen other industry recognitions. He is the fifth head of the world-renowned Hayden Planetarium in New York City, as well as a research associate of the Department of Astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.




The Sun Will Come Out at Revolution Superfest in Central PA Next Month Photo
The Sun Will Come Out at Revolution Superfest in Central PA Next Month
Up to 100 exhibitor spaces will showcase anything retro, from DVD's, CD's, video games, posters, books, magazines, comics, trading cards, art, jewelry, figurines, dolls, board games and lunchboxes. The public can even bring their own collectibles to the event, because in addition to vendors selling merchandise, they will be buying and trading items as well.
Review: TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at Open Stage Photo
Review: TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at Open Stage
Tiny Beautiful Things reminds us all that we are capable of miraculous things, that healing is possible, and that we are worthy of beautiful things. The cast and crew fully deserve the standing ovation they received.
Review: DOUBT: A PARABLE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg Photo
Review: DOUBT: A PARABLE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
Doubt: A Parable is not an easy show to do well—it requires great attention to the emotional depth of the characters and an ability to bring those emotions forth in a way that comes across as authentic. The cast of Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg’s production is definitely up to the challenge.
Review: THE PRINCESS RESCUERS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone Photo
Review: THE PRINCESS RESCUERS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone
TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone is presenting The Princess Rescuers under the direction of Diane Crews. Princess Rescuers is an an original play written by local York resident, Paige Hoke. Ms. Hoke is an Arcadia College graduate and wrote this play as her senior thesis. It is not surprising that it was a winner at the Kennedy Center College Theatre Festival. This unique fairytale has all the important ingredients of talking animals, princesses, evil queens, and magic.

More Hot Stories For You


Hershey Theatre To Welcome Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson In DecemberHershey Theatre To Welcome Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson In December
April 24, 2023

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson's “Search For Life in the Universe' is coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
The Sun Will Come Out at Revolution Superfest in Central PA Next MonthThe Sun Will Come Out at Revolution Superfest in Central PA Next Month
April 24, 2023

Up to 100 exhibitor spaces will showcase anything retro, from DVD's, CD's, video games, posters, books, magazines, comics, trading cards, art, jewelry, figurines, dolls, board games and lunchboxes. The public can even bring their own collectibles to the event, because in addition to vendors selling merchandise, they will be buying and trading items as well.
Daffodils Are Front And Center At 87th Flower Show On April 22-23Daffodils Are Front And Center At 87th Flower Show On April 22-23
April 20, 2023

Daffodils, in all shapes and sizes, are on display this weekend at the First Lutheran Church, 43 West Washington Street in Chambersburg. The Chambersburg Garden Club and Tuscarora Daffodil Group are hosting the 87th Flower Show on  Saturday, April 22, 2 PM to 5 PM and Sunday, April 23, Noon to 4 PM. The show is free to the public and is the oldest continuously running show in the United States.
Fulton Theatre Presents TITANICFulton Theatre Presents TITANIC
April 20, 2023

Three years after the initial cancelation due to the pandemic, Fulton Theatre will produce Titanic. The production runs from April 20th through May 21, 2023.
Brews at the Battlefield Comes to Brandywine Battlefield ParkBrews at the Battlefield Comes to Brandywine Battlefield Park
April 20, 2023

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates are pleased to announce their first-ever Brews at the Battlefield beer sampling event at Brandywine Battlefield Park scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. 
share