Hershey Theatre To Welcome Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson In December

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson's "Search For Life in the Universe" is coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Beginning with Mars, Tyson will review the ongoing effort to search for habitable planets, liquid water, and life in the cosmos; culminating in the search for intelligent life, and whether or not it already exists on Earth.

The renowned author and astrophysicist earned his BA in physics from Harvard and his PhD in astrophysics from Columbia. He has written 15 books, including his memoir, "The Sky is Not the Limit: Adventures of an Urban Astrophysicist" and "Origins: Fourteen Billion Years of Cosmic Evolution," co-written with Donald Goldsmith. "Origins" is the companion book to the PBS NOVA four-part mini-series "Origins," in which Tyson served as on-camera host.

Tyson is the recipient of 21 honorary doctorates and the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest award given by NASA to a non-government citizen. He served as Executive Science Editor, on-camera host, and narrator for "Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey," the 21st-century continuation of Carl Sagan's landmark television series. "Cosmos" won four Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, two Critics Choice awards, as well as a dozen other industry recognitions. He is the fifth head of the world-renowned Hayden Planetarium in New York City, as well as a research associate of the Department of Astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.