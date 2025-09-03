Gretna Theatre Will Present WHISPERS IN THE DARK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This October, Gretna Theatre dares audiences to step into the shadows for a one-of-a-kind autumn tradition. From October 9 –18, 2025, thrill-seekers and theatre lovers alike are invited to journey into the woods for an immersive experience that blurs the line between theatre and folklore.

With four nightly entry times (6:30pm, 7:00pm, 7:30pm, and 8:00pm) venture into the trees of Mount Gretna. Along the way, they’ll encounter mysterious figures, eerie tales, and chilling twists on urban legends, each crafted by local playwrights in collaboration with Creative Works of Lancaster.

This unique production transforms the natural setting of the forest into a living stage, where audiences move from story to story under the autumn night sky. Part performance, part ghost story, the experience offers an unforgettable way to celebrate the season.

“Mount Gretna offers a rich blend of history and ambiance,” says Producing Artistic Director Michael Philip O’Brien. “By bringing together the voices of local playwrights and the natural allure of the Chautauqua, we’re giving audiences a bold, immersive theatrical experience that invites them to step into the unknown.”

Whether you come for the artistry, the mystery, or the thrill of the unknown, one thing is certain: the woods are waiting.

For tickets and more information, visit www.gretnatheatre.org or call the Box Office at 717-964-3627.

About Gretna Theatre

Gretna Theatre is one of south-central Pennsylvania’s few professional theatres, and one of the oldest summer theatres in America. Gretna Theatre is located in the arts/resort community of Mt. Gretna, PA where theatre has been produced at this same location since 1927! The original Playhouse dates back to 1892 when it was built as the centerpiece of the newly-created Pennsylvania Chautauqua.

Gretna Theatre is a non-profit organization producing exciting theatrical productions in conjunction with the professional unions of Actors' Equity Association and Stage Directors and Choreographers. Many Broadway stars have performed at Gretna Theatre - including Bernadette Peters, Charlton Heston, Faith Prince, Laurie Beechman, and Sally Struthers.