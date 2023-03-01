Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gamut Theatre Presents THISTLE & SALT: THE IRELAND OF J.M. SYNGE

Performances run March 4-19, 2023.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Gamut Theatre presents its Spring Showcase Production: Thistle & Salt: The Ireland of J.M. Synge. This production is a partnership with Narçisse Theatre Company which runs March 4-19, 2023 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Tickets are "pick your seat, then pick your price", at a recommended price of $38 or discounted prices of $26 or $14. Please visit www.gamuttheatre.org for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

THISTLE AND SALT is a performance of 2 one-act plays by Irish playwright and essayist, John Millington Synge. Sometimes described as "poetic realism," Synge wrote about the reality of the Ireland that he knew, not a romanticized one.

The production features Clark Nicholson (Gamut Artistic Director) as W.B. Yeats, a contemporary of Synge's who introduces each one-act by sharing letters exchanged between the two poets, as well as selections from Synge's poetry. The plays are directed by FL Henley Jr, Artistic Director, Narcisse Theatre Company.

Riders To The Sea takes place in The Aran Islands, off the west coast of Ireland. It is a place of hard living. Mauyra, who has lost her husband and five sons to working the sea, is waiting for news about another son, Michael, who is now also missing. All this occurs as her youngest son Bartley, the last one left, prepares to take his place as the family breadwinner in the only way he knows how.

In The Shadow of the Glen is a tragic-comedy that takes place in the dark hollows of County Wicklow, Ireland. A storm rages late one evening and a rain-soaked stranger seeks shelter in a lonely farm cottage. He is welcomed by the beautiful woman of the house, only to find much more than he bargained for.

On Saturday, March 4 Gamut is thrilled to have acclaimed Irish fiddler, Keith Engle performing live prior to the opening night performance. Also, at select performances, including opening night, the festivities begin with a pre-show dance presentation by members of the McGinley School of Irish Dance. Throughout the run of the show, specialty cocktails inspired by Ireland will be served at the bar.




