Gamut Theatre Group Continues Season with AS YOU LIKE IT

Gamut Theatre Group continues their 26th season with William Shakespeare's As You Like It running this weekend April 12-14th in the 220 - seat Select Medical Mainstage at Gamut Theatre located at 15 N. 4th Street in downtown Harrisburg. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The box office and bar will open at an hour before the performance.

"No sooner met but they look'd; no sooner look'd but they lov'd... clubs cannot part them."

Gamut Theatre's Young Acting Company presents William Shakespeare's As You Like It, performed by students, ages 6 through 18.

Rosalind, the daughter of a banished duke, falls in love with Orlando at a wrestling match. Her usurping uncle, jealous of her popularity, banishes her from court. Disguised as a boy, she leaves with her cousin Celia and the jester Touchstone to seek out her father in the Forest of Arden. Here she meets Orlando again and, under the guise of a young man, counsels him in the art of love and wooing.

This is the tenth annual production of the Young Acting Company, which is a collaboration between Gamut's Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre, Harrisburg Shakespeare Company, and the Gamut Theatre Academy (GTA). Adapted and directed by Melissa Nicholson, the cast of As You Like It is composed of both former and current students of the GTA program, as well as newcomers to Gamut Theatre. The performance will feature singing, dancing, stage combat, live music, and the irreverent humor that the Popcorn Hat Players are known for, and gives the cast of students a chance to learn the ins and outs of a professional theatrical production as they display their own incredible talent.

Tickets to the performance are $15 and can be purchased in advance at www.GamutTheatre.org or by calling (717) 238-4111.



To set up an interview with the production's directors and actors please contact Public Relations Manager, Gabriella DeCarli at Gabriella@GamutTheatre.org or by calling (717) 238-4111.

About Gamut Theatre Group:

Gamut Theatre Group is the combined company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Located in Downtown, Harrisburg their mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways for the entertainment and enlightenment of children and adults alike. gamuttheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You