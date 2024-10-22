Fulton Theatre To Present Disney's FROZEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fulton Theatre has announced its highly anticipated holiday production of Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical, running from November 15th through December 29th, 2024. As one of the handful of regional theatres chosen by Disney to create their own, original production of Frozen, the Fulton Theatre is proud to bring the beloved story of Elsa, Anna, and the magical world of Arendelle to life in a spectacular holiday event for audiences of all ages.

Featuring the iconic songs from the hit Disney film, including "Let It Go," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?," and "For the First Time in Forever," along with captivating new music, Frozen promises to transport the audience on an unforgettable journey of courage, sisterhood, and the power of love. Directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller and choreographed by Joshua William Green, It is a must-see event for the holiday season with stunning set designs, dazzling costumes, and incredible special effects.

Leading the cast of Frozen as Elsa and Anna are Kennedy Caughell ( Broadway: Beautiful, Paradise Square, & Great Comet of 1812; Fulton: 9 to 5) and Taylor Quick (1st National Tour: Anastasia Fulton: The Sound of Music, Grease). Joining them are Owen Scales as Kristoff, Zachary Freier-Harrison as Hans, Nick Moulton as Olaf, Will Porter as Weselton, David Stobbe as Oaken, and Chris Palmieri as Sven.

The ensemble of Frozen includes Sophia Amaya, Charlie Bensinger, Noah Bloom Kelly Liz Bolick, DeShawn Bowens, Madison Paige Buck, Rane Diza, Greta Fairbanks, Shawn Gable, Hannah Hubbard, Becky Keeshin, Trevail Maurice, Chloe Lu McCarty, Liam Joshua Munn, Marisa Rivera, Korri Slamans, Giselle Amarisa Watts, and Rhys Williams, with external understudies Paloma Cleaves Rothacker and Anna Wasilewski.

The Production Team of Frozen: William James Mohney (Scenic Design), Travis M. Grant (Original Costume Design), Victoria Layser (Costume Coordinator), Paul Black (Lighting Design), Josh Allamon (Sound Design), Katelin Walsko (Prop Design), Michael Roman (Wig Design), Brad Peterson (Video Design), Ben McNaboe (Music Director), Amy M. Bertacini (Production Stage Manager), Liv Gordon (Assistant Stage Manager), Liz Patton (Assistant Stage Manager), Jon Lefever (Associate Music Director), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate).

Tickets for Disney's Frozen are now on sale and can be purchased online at thefulton.org or by calling the box office at (717) 397-7425.

