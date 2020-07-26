Fulton Theatre Fundraising Telethon Raises Over $330,000

The Fulton Theatre, in partnership with WGAL 8 in Lancaster, presented a fundraising telethon event, titled "This is Our Home," on Saturday, July 25.

According to Lancaster Online, Jeffrey Coon, the Fulton's annual fund and foundation manager and one of the hosts of the telethon, announced the final fundraising total for the "This is Our Home" campaign to be $331,841.59.

"This is Our Home," was hosted by WGAL's Lori Burkholder and Brian Roche, with Fulton Theatre's Executive Artistic Producer, Marc Robin, with Curt Dale Clark, Jeffrey Coon, Nicole Hackmann, and Charis Leos. The telethon featured performances by Broadway's Kate Fahrner, Ciara Renée, and Kalyn West, with a guest appearance by Broadway's and Lancaster's Own Jonathan Groff. Additional performances by Jeffrey Coon, Nathaniel Hackmann, Randy Jeter, Tarra Conner Jones, and Travis Taylor.

During the telethon, viewers were able to donate through text to give, and by calling the Fulton Theatre. Donations may also be made by visiting www.fulton.givesmart.com.

Watch the full telethon below!

Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You