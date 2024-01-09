Full Cast Set For the American Premiere of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre

The production will run from January 26th - February 11th, with preview performances on January 24 &25.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

The Fulton Theatre has announced the full cast of the highly awaited American Premiere of its 23/24 Mainstage Season – the production of It Happened in Key West. Expect a night of enchantment as this invigorating new romantic musical comedy takes center stage, promising to sweep you off your feet. It Happened in Key West will run from January 26th - February 11th, with preview performances on January 24 &25. Immerse yourself in a captivating tale that will have you laughing, swooning, and cherishing the timeless allure of love.

It Happened in Key West is inspired by the bizarre true story of eccentric scientist Carl Tanzler Von Cosel in 1930s Key West. After decades of searching for the woman of his dreams, Von Cosel finds Elena, only to lose her to tuberculosis. But for Von Cosel, Elena's death is only the beginning. The musical had its world premiere at Charing Cross Theatre in London, and released a cast album in 2022.

Full Cast: Karmine Alers (Mama/Grandma), Valeria Ceballos (Nurse, u/s Elena), Ruben Flores (Papa/Sheriff), Shea Gomez (Celia), Brian Gonzales (Enrique/Judge, u/s Papa/Sheriff), Travis Kent (Carl), Andrew Mayer (Mario), Alan Mendez (Lombard/Troubadour), Jonathan Mousset (Luis/Troubadour, u/s Mario), Sara Ornelas (Nana, Dance Captain), Shereen Pimentel (Elena), Anson Woodin (Tom/Troubadour, u/s Carl), Melissa Faraci (Swing), Nolen Petrosky (Swing)

It Happened in Key West, with Book, Music and Lyrics by Jill Santoriello (Bway: “A Tale of Two Cities”), Book and Additional Lyrics by Jason Huza, and Book and Original Concept by Jeremiah James, will be directed by Rebecca Martinez, and Choreographed by Brianna Mercado. Orchestrations are by Robert Felstein and Music Direction by Laura Bergquist. Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer), Rashad V. Chambers (Lead Producer), Sarah Ackerman (Production Stage Manager), Duane McDevitt (Assistant Stage Manager), Raul Abrego (Set Designer), Dawn Chiang (Lighting Designer), Harry Nadal (Costume Designer), Luis Garcia (Video Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Paul Hardt (Casting Director), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate)




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
The Legacy of Black Musicians and Harrisburgs Hospitality Network Come Alive In A New Play Photo
The Legacy of Black Musicians and Harrisburg's Hospitality Network Come Alive In A New Play by Sharia Benn and Clark Nicholson

Discover the legacy of Black musicians and Harrisburg's hospitality network in 'THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: Music's Resting Place.' Join a group of young friends on a journey of self-discovery and musical exploration as they reflect on the significance of this historic venue.

2
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Central Pennsylvania! Winners include Ephrata Performing Arts Center, Fulton Theatre and more.

3
York Symphony Extends Maestro Golans Contract To 100th Season Photo
York Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th Season

The York Symphony Orchestra has committed to an 8-year contract extension with current Music Director and Maestro Lawrence Golan. Golan has been expertly leading the YSO's orchestra since 2014.

4
OFF THE YELLOW BRICK ROAD World Premiere Takes The Stage At Lancasters Prima Theatre Photo
OFF THE YELLOW BRICK ROAD World Premiere Takes The Stage At Lancaster's Prima Theatre

World Premiere Takes the Stage at Prima Theatre - Lancaster's Prima Theatre presents a modern version of 'The Wizard of Oz' with a twist. Dorothy is tired of digital interfaces and superficiality in this age of technology.

