Full Cast Set For the American Premiere of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre

The Fulton Theatre has announced the full cast of the highly awaited American Premiere of its 23/24 Mainstage Season – the production of It Happened in Key West. Expect a night of enchantment as this invigorating new romantic musical comedy takes center stage, promising to sweep you off your feet. It Happened in Key West will run from January 26th - February 11th, with preview performances on January 24 &25. Immerse yourself in a captivating tale that will have you laughing, swooning, and cherishing the timeless allure of love.

It Happened in Key West is inspired by the bizarre true story of eccentric scientist Carl Tanzler Von Cosel in 1930s Key West. After decades of searching for the woman of his dreams, Von Cosel finds Elena, only to lose her to tuberculosis. But for Von Cosel, Elena's death is only the beginning. The musical had its world premiere at Charing Cross Theatre in London, and released a cast album in 2022.

Full Cast: Karmine Alers (Mama/Grandma), Valeria Ceballos (Nurse, u/s Elena), Ruben Flores (Papa/Sheriff), Shea Gomez (Celia), Brian Gonzales (Enrique/Judge, u/s Papa/Sheriff), Travis Kent (Carl), Andrew Mayer (Mario), Alan Mendez (Lombard/Troubadour), Jonathan Mousset (Luis/Troubadour, u/s Mario), Sara Ornelas (Nana, Dance Captain), Shereen Pimentel (Elena), Anson Woodin (Tom/Troubadour, u/s Carl), Melissa Faraci (Swing), Nolen Petrosky (Swing)

It Happened in Key West, with Book, Music and Lyrics by Jill Santoriello (Bway: “A Tale of Two Cities”), Book and Additional Lyrics by Jason Huza, and Book and Original Concept by Jeremiah James, will be directed by Rebecca Martinez, and Choreographed by Brianna Mercado. Orchestrations are by Robert Felstein and Music Direction by Laura Bergquist. Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer), Rashad V. Chambers (Lead Producer), Sarah Ackerman (Production Stage Manager), Duane McDevitt (Assistant Stage Manager), Raul Abrego (Set Designer), Dawn Chiang (Lighting Designer), Harry Nadal (Costume Designer), Luis Garcia (Video Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Paul Hardt (Casting Director), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate)